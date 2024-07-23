Heading 3
Achaari Paneer Tikka recipe
Combine green chilli pickle, minced garlic, fennel seeds, mustard seeds, fenugreek seeds, nigella seeds, cumin seeds, turmeric powder, a tablespoon of mustard oil, and salt in a blender
STEP 1
Blend the mixture until it reaches a coarse consistency. Transfer the coarse mixture to a deep bowl
STEP 2
Add the curd to the blended mixture and stir well. Your achari tikka marinade is ready
STEP 3
Add paneer cubes to the marinade, ensuring they are well coated and set it aside for 20 minutes to infuse the flavors
STEP 4
Arrange the marinated paneer cubes equally on satay sticks and keep aside
STEP 5
Preheat the grill or a non-stick tawa and grease it with a little oil
STEP 6
Place a few satays on the grill or pan and cook it on medium flame. Drizzle a little oil and cook till they turn golden brown
STEP 7
Sprinkle chaat masala on top and garnish with fresh chopped coriander leaves
STEP 8
Serve hot with mint chutney or any dip of your choice
STEP 9
Enjoy your delicious Achaari Paneer Tikka
Step 10
