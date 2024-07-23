Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

Lifestyle

july 23, 2024

Achaari Paneer Tikka recipe 

Combine green chilli pickle, minced garlic, fennel seeds, mustard seeds, fenugreek seeds, nigella seeds, cumin seeds, turmeric powder, a tablespoon of mustard oil, and salt in a blender

STEP 1

Image Source: Freepik

Blend the mixture until it reaches a coarse consistency. Transfer the coarse mixture to a deep bowl

STEP 2

Image Source: Freepik

Add the curd to the blended mixture and stir well. Your achari tikka marinade is ready

STEP 3

Image Source: Freepik

Add paneer cubes to the marinade, ensuring they are well coated and set it aside for 20 minutes to infuse the flavors

STEP 4

Image Source: Freepik

Arrange the marinated paneer cubes equally on satay sticks and keep aside

STEP 5

Image Source: Freepik

Preheat the grill or a non-stick tawa and grease it with a little oil

STEP 6

Image Source: Freepik

Place a few satays on the grill or pan and cook it on medium flame. Drizzle a little oil and cook till they turn golden brown 

STEP 7

Image Source: Freepik

Sprinkle chaat masala on top and garnish with fresh chopped coriander leaves 

STEP 8

Image Source: Freepik

Serve hot with mint chutney or any dip of your choice

STEP 9

Image Source: Freepik

Enjoy your delicious Achaari Paneer Tikka

Step 10

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here