Nanditha Gururaj
JULY 31, 2023
Actor Chiranjeevi's diet and fitness routine
The Megastar Chiranjeevi is an Indian actor who predominantly works in Telugu films
His Career
The actor returned to the big screen in 2017 after his 10-year sabbatical
Career break
The actor is healthy, agile and can perform stunts at the age of 67
His health
The actor follows a strict diet and routine workouts to help keep himself in shape. Take a look at his diet and fitness routine
Fitness and diet
Vegetarian diet
The actor follows a well-balanced vegetarian diet
Food options
His diet mostly consists of vegetarian and homemade food, that consists of a lot of protein, salads, and soups
He focuses on regular workouts and makes sure to stay consistent every time he takes up a new role
Workout routine
The Megastar always talked about taking suggestions and advice from experts when it comes to diet and health
Expert's suggestions
He stays stress-free
The actor boosts his inner peace and keeps his cool during stressful situations
Chiranjeevi believes that fitness does not only mean to be physical fitness and that mental health is what keeps him going and keeps him agile & young
Mental health
