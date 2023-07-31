Heading 3

JULY 31, 2023

Actor Chiranjeevi's diet and fitness routine

The Megastar Chiranjeevi is an Indian actor who predominantly works in Telugu films

His Career

Image: Chiranjeevi's Instagram

The actor returned to the big screen in 2017 after his 10-year sabbatical

Image: Chiranjeevi's Instagram

Career break

The actor is healthy, agile and can perform stunts at the age of 67

His health

Image: Chiranjeevi's Instagram

The actor follows a strict diet and routine workouts to help keep himself in shape. Take a look at his diet and fitness routine

Fitness and diet

Image: Chiranjeevi's Instagram

Vegetarian diet

Image: Chiranjeevi's Instagram

The actor follows a well-balanced vegetarian diet

Image: Chiranjeevi's Instagram

Food options

His diet mostly consists of vegetarian and homemade food, that consists of a lot of protein, salads, and soups

He focuses on regular workouts and makes sure to stay consistent every time he takes up a new role

Workout routine

Image: Chiranjeevi's Instagram

The Megastar always talked about taking suggestions and advice from experts when it comes to diet and health

Expert's suggestions

Image: Chiranjeevi's Instagram

He stays stress-free

Image: Chiranjeevi's Instagram

The actor boosts his inner peace and keeps his cool during stressful situations

Image: Chiranjeevi's Instagram

Chiranjeevi believes that fitness does not only mean to be physical fitness and that mental health is what keeps him going and keeps him agile & young

Mental health

