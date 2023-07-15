Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

JULY 15, 2023

Actor Karthi's diet and fitness routine

Karthi Sivakumar is an Indian actor who predominantly works in Tamil cinema

Career

Image: Pexels

The actor is known for his role in 'Ponniyin Selvan' as Vandhiyadevan

Image: Pexels

Ponniyin Selvan

The actor follows a strict workout routine along with his diet

Workout routine

Image: Pexels

The actor practiced CrossFit training for one of his movies which includes indoor and outdoor activities

Crossfit training

Image: Pexels

Gym workouts

Image: Pexels

Under the supervision of a trainer, the actor does gym workouts and exercises

Image: Pexels

Cardio

Karthi engages in cardio as a part of his gym workouts

Karthi believes that eating right not only helps in weight loss but also keeps the body positive

Diet

Image: Pexels

The actor follows a nutritious diet with good nutrition composition of his meals like other celebs

Nutritious diet

Image: Pexels

Detox

Image: Pexels

Karthi used to follow a detox routine when shooting for one of his movies 

Image: Pexels

The actor is open to adapting to his roles with regards to his body physique

Versatility

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here