Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

JULY 14, 2023

Actor Kiccha Sudeep's diet and fitness routine

Kiccha Sudeep is an Indian actor who predominantly works in Sandalwood cinema

Career 

The actor is not a fan of going to the gym. His workouts are simple and mostly done at home

Workout routine

The actor loves skipping and does it 2000 times a day. He takes a break after every 250 times and continues

Skipping 

The actor engages in cycling very often and enjoys the activity

Cycling

Diet

The actor does not stick to a specific diet besides avoiding junk food and eats liberally 

Home cooked meals

The actor prefers home-cooked meals like ragi mudde and sambar

Sudeep does not include rice in his daily meals

No rice

The actor eats his meals in smaller quantities

Food in smaller quantities 

Snacking

The actor usually consumes fruit or fruit juices in the evening or between shoots

Besides his meals, the actor likes tea and coffee and incorporates them into his daily routine

Drink choices

