Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
JULY 14, 2023
Actor Kiccha Sudeep's diet and fitness routine
Kiccha Sudeep is an Indian actor who predominantly works in Sandalwood cinema
Career
Image: Kiccha Sudeep's Instagram
The actor is not a fan of going to the gym. His workouts are simple and mostly done at home
Image: Kiccha Sudeep's Instagram
Workout routine
The actor loves skipping and does it 2000 times a day. He takes a break after every 250 times and continues
Skipping
Image: Kiccha Sudeep's Instagram
The actor engages in cycling very often and enjoys the activity
Cycling
Image: Kiccha Sudeep's Instagram
Diet
Image: Kiccha Sudeep's Instagram
The actor does not stick to a specific diet besides avoiding junk food and eats liberally
Image: Kiccha Sudeep's Instagram
Home cooked meals
The actor prefers home-cooked meals like ragi mudde and sambar
Sudeep does not include rice in his daily meals
No rice
Image: Kiccha Sudeep's Instagram
The actor eats his meals in smaller quantities
Food in smaller quantities
Image: Kiccha Sudeep's Instagram: Pexels
Snacking
Image: Kiccha Sudeep's Instagram
The actor usually consumes fruit or fruit juices in the evening or between shoots
Image: Kiccha Sudeep's Instagram
Besides his meals, the actor likes tea and coffee and incorporates them into his daily routine
Drink choices
