Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 1, 2023
Actor Madhavan's diet and fitness routine
R Madhavan is an Indian actor, writer, film director and producer
R Madhavan
Image: Madhavan’s Instagram
Madhavan is known for his dedication to fitness, and his workout routine reflects it
Workout plan
Image: Madhavan’s Instagram
His routine is a combination of cardio and strength training to build muscle and burn fat
Fitness routine
Image: Madhavan’s Instagram
Madhavan begins his workout with a 30 minute cardio session. This helps him burn calories and improve his cardiovascular health
Cardio
Image: Madhavan’s Instagram
Strength training
Image: Madhavan’s Instagram
The actor follows a full-body strength training routine which includes squats, deadlifts, bench press and pullups
Madhavan also engages in yoga to improve flexibility and reduce stress
Yoga
Image: Madhavan’s Instagram
Madhavan follows a balanced diet that includes nutrient-dense foods
Diet
Image: Madhavan’s Instagram
The actor consumes protein rich foods like chicken, eggs, fish and lentils for muscle mass
Image: Madhavan’s Instagram
Proteins
Madhavan includes complex carbohydrates like brown rice, quinoa, and sweet potatoes in his diet to provide him with energy throughout the day
Carbohydrates
Image: Madhavan’s Instagram
The actor consumes fruits and vegetables to ensure he gets all the necessary vitamins and minerals
Fruits and Vegetables
Image: Madhavan’s Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.