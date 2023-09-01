Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 1, 2023

Actor Madhavan's diet and fitness routine

R Madhavan is an Indian actor, writer, film director and producer

R Madhavan

Image: Madhavan’s Instagram

Madhavan is known for his dedication to fitness, and his workout routine reflects it

Workout plan

Image: Madhavan’s Instagram

His routine is a combination of cardio and strength training to build muscle and burn fat

Fitness routine

Image: Madhavan’s Instagram

Madhavan begins his workout with a 30 minute cardio session. This helps him burn calories and improve his cardiovascular health

Cardio

Image: Madhavan’s Instagram

Strength training 

Image: Madhavan’s Instagram

The actor follows a full-body strength training routine which includes squats, deadlifts, bench press and pullups 

Madhavan also engages in yoga to improve flexibility and reduce stress

Yoga

Image: Madhavan’s Instagram

Madhavan follows a balanced diet that includes nutrient-dense foods

Diet

Image: Madhavan’s Instagram

The actor consumes protein rich foods like chicken, eggs, fish and lentils for muscle mass

Image: Madhavan’s Instagram

Proteins

Madhavan includes complex carbohydrates like brown rice, quinoa, and sweet potatoes in his diet to provide him with energy throughout the day

Carbohydrates

Image: Madhavan’s Instagram

The actor consumes fruits and vegetables to ensure he gets all the necessary vitamins and minerals

Fruits and Vegetables 

Image: Madhavan’s Instagram

