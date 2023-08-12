Heading 3
Actor Simbu's diet and fitness routine
Simbu predominantly works in the Tamil Industry
Career
Simbu is a fitness enthusiast and maintains his physique
Fitness enthusiast
Simbu followed a rigorous diet routine which is a low carb diet, essential aids in weight loss and involves eight hours of physical activity
Atkins diet
He included walking, and cardio as a part of his fitness routine
Cardio
Weight training
The actor also engages in weight training as a part of his fitness routine
Physical transformation
Simbu made a body transformation through exercises and a diet routine to achieve a chiseled look
He follows a calorie deficit diet and avoids junk food
His diet
Simbu also engages in swimming, rowing, tennis and basketball
Other activities
Weight loss update
He managed to reduced to 71 kgs as per the latest update with his workout & diet routine
He was inspired by his friend Mahat, who had transformed his physique as well
Weight loss inspiration
