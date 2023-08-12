Heading 3

AUGUST 12, 2023

Actor Simbu's diet and fitness routine

Simbu predominantly works in the Tamil Industry

Career 

Simbu is a fitness enthusiast and maintains his physique 

Fitness enthusiast

Simbu followed a rigorous diet routine which is a low carb diet, essential aids in weight loss and involves eight hours of physical activity

Atkins diet

He included walking, and cardio as a part of his fitness routine

Cardio

Weight training

The actor also engages in weight training as a part of his fitness routine

Physical transformation

Simbu made a body transformation through exercises and a diet routine to achieve a chiseled look

He follows a calorie deficit diet and avoids junk food

His diet

Simbu also engages in swimming, rowing, tennis and basketball

Other activities

Weight loss update

He managed to reduced to 71 kgs as per the latest update with his workout & diet routine

He was inspired by his friend Mahat, who had transformed his physique as well

Weight loss inspiration

Information source

