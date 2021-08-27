Ishaan Khatter is a person who enjoys sitting in nature's lap. On the occasion of World Earth Day, he adored nature. As he puts, 'let’s not forget the beauty we have all been born into'
Shraddha Kapoor has always been a proponent of environmental preservation. She also protested to conserve Aarey Forest. Her affection for nature is unrivalled
Kareena Kapoor Khan often shares pictures of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur planting on social media. Here they are seen doing indoor gardening and they look absolutely adorable
Kangana Ranaut, who hails from Himachal Pradesh, the nature's paradise, is a vocal proponent of mother nature and its richness. She is frequently seen planting because her passion for plants is apparent
Dharmendra, the legendary actor, is a plant geek who refers to them as the "unknown family." He is seen here explaining the plant and appreciating nature's abundance
Anushka Sharma believes plants are her companions and is deeply concerned about the environment. She maintains a gorgeous indoor garden by growing plants inside her home
Juhi Chawla shares a video in which her aunt gives them planting lessons. This video is precious and she captions it as, 'If you want to be happy for a lifetime, be a gardener'
Twinkle Khanna posts a photo of herself gardening in her home on social media, as she puts #greenthumbsup
Shilpa Shetty aspires to establish her own farm since she adores nature. She is seen here with her munchkin, getting fresh vegetables from the farm
Tahira Kashyap believes that there is no need for a special day to honour nature. She is seen here teaching planting to her children