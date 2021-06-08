Actors who lost weight after pregnancy

Anushka Sharma has always been praised for her fitness. Within a month of giving birth to her firstborn baby girl, Vamika Kohli, Anushka Sharma got back to getting her body back in shape
The PK actresses’ nutritionist revealed that in order to lose weight post-delivery, there has to be a great balance between getting the proper nutrition for breast milk and eating less for losing weight
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made headlines for her weight gain after giving birth to her daughter, aaradhya bachchan. The actor took baby steps towards losing the extra weight and in a couple of years, she got into her desired body shape
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s secret to weight loss post-pregnancy is practicing power yoga, brisk walking, and jogging. The actor follows a regular diet and starts her day with a glass of warm water with lemon juice
Natasa Stankovic
Natasa Stankovic has always followed a very healthy routine and her perfectly tall and thin body shape has always wooed many fans. The actress did gain weight after giving birth to her son, Agastya Pandya, and made sure that she loses the “extra kilos” immediately
Natasa Stankovic revealed that her way to get a fit post-delivery body is by regularly practicing yoga and sincerely working out every day. She practices yoga for 45 minutes every day and involves herself in jogging and brisk walking, along with functional training and cardio workout as a part of her daily workout regime
Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Shilpa Shetty Kundra is the “queen of yoga” and has always motivated many to practice yoga to stay fit and strong. Shilpa Shetty Kundra lost over 20 kgs of weight after giving birth to her son, Viaan Raj Kundra, within three months
The gorgeous actress revealed that she practices a 20-minute workout every day. Her workout regime is a mix of walking, taking the stairs, and yoga. Shilpa Shetty Kundra is also very diet conscious and has revealed that keeping hydrated and eating right can have a great effect on the body
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan had gained a lot of weight after giving birth to her first son, Taimur Ali Khan, but the Bollywood actor lost over 10 kgs in only five months
The Tashan actress revealed that she got back in shape with intensive workouts and by regularly practicing Aerial Silk Yoga. The actor shared that Aerial Silk Yoga enhances the body’s flexibility and manages the posture, also helping to lose post-pregnancy weight
