APRIL 15, 2023

Add olive oil to haircare routine
For centuries, people have utilised olive oil for hair care, believing that it contributes to several qualities such as shine, volume, softness, and strength
According to experts, olive oil is particularly beneficial for individuals with dry and thick hair, as it can help to retain hair moisture and promote hair strength
Applying olive oil to the last 2 inches of damaged hair strands can help to smooth out broken or burnt ends
While olive oil is believed to aid in the removal of head lice, it is not considered to be more effective than other oils or conditioning treatments
Although there is no known cure for dandruff, using olive oil on the scalp may help decrease flaking. Massaging olive oil into the dry scalp and carefully combing out dandruff flakes is said to be the most effective approach
The chemical composition of olive oil suggests that it has the potential to moisturise the hair or skin when applied as it contains high oleic acid
Olive oil is believed to strengthen hair roots and improve hair shine and softness and strengthens hair follicles, which can potentially increase the lifespan of individual hair strands
The antioxidants in olive oil can help to protect hair from environmental damage, such as exposure to UV rays or pollutants
Its application can help to detangle hair and make it easier to style, without causing damage to hair strands
Regular use of olive oil can help to improve hair's overall health, making it stronger, shinier, and more resilient
