Pakhi Jain

Lifestyle

APRIL 15, 2023

Add olive oil to haircare routine 

For centuries, people have utilised olive oil for hair care, believing that it contributes to several qualities such as shine, volume, softness, and strength

Olive Oil

According to experts, olive oil is particularly beneficial for individuals with dry and thick hair, as it can help to retain hair moisture and promote hair strength

Thick hair

Applying olive oil to the last 2 inches of damaged hair strands can help to smooth out broken or burnt ends

Split ends

While olive oil is believed to aid in the removal of head lice, it is not considered to be more effective than other oils or conditioning treatments

Prevents lice

Dandruff

Although there is no known cure for dandruff, using olive oil on the scalp may help decrease flaking. Massaging olive oil into the dry scalp and carefully combing out dandruff flakes is said to be the most effective approach

The chemical composition of olive oil suggests that it has the potential to moisturise the hair or skin when applied as it contains high oleic acid

Avoids frizziness

Olive oil is believed to strengthen hair roots and improve hair shine and softness and strengthens hair follicles, which can potentially increase the lifespan of individual hair strands

Strengthens your hair

The antioxidants in olive oil can help to protect hair from environmental damage, such as exposure to UV rays or pollutants 

Environmental pollutants

Its application can help to detangle hair and make it easier to style, without causing damage to hair strands 

Helps detangle hair

Regular use of olive oil can help to improve hair's overall health, making it stronger, shinier, and more resilient

Strong and shine

