Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
JULY 19, 2023
Aditi Rao Hydari's fitness routine and diet
Aditi Rao Hydari is an Indian actress who predominantly works in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu films
Career
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari's Instagram
The actress follows a fitness routine and diet to help keep in shape
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari's Instagram
Fitness and diet
The actress loves to practice yoga and does it every other day. It helps improve blood circulation and metabolism
Yoga
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari's Instagram
The actress loves dancing and often includes marital arts in her workout routine as well
Dance and Martial arts
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari's Instagram
Circuit Training
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari's Instagram
Aditi practices circuit training at least 3 times a week for about 30 minutes
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari's Instagram
Pilates
The actress does Pilates in between her workouts as well
The actress does cardio on the days she does not go to the gym to keep her body active
Cardio
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari's Instagram
Aditi has eggs, idli, chilla, or poha for breakfast with some fresh juice
Breakfast
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari's Instagram
Lunch
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari's Instagram
For lunch, the actress consumes quinoa or brown rice with dal, fish, or mutton
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari's Instagram
Aditi likes to eat soup and brown rice with fish
Dinner
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.