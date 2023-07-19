Heading 3

JULY 19, 2023

Aditi Rao Hydari's fitness routine and diet

Aditi Rao Hydari is an Indian actress who predominantly works in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu films

Career

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari's Instagram

The actress follows a fitness routine and diet to help keep in shape

Fitness and diet

The actress loves to practice yoga and does it every other day. It helps improve blood circulation and metabolism

Yoga

The actress loves dancing and often includes marital arts in her workout routine as well

Dance and Martial arts

Circuit Training

Aditi practices circuit training at least 3 times a week for about 30 minutes

Pilates

The actress does Pilates in between her workouts as well 

The actress does cardio on the days she does not go to the gym to keep her body active

Cardio

Aditi has eggs, idli, chilla, or poha for breakfast with some fresh juice

Breakfast 

Lunch

For lunch, the actress consumes quinoa or brown rice with dal, fish, or mutton 

Aditi likes to eat soup and brown rice with fish

Dinner

