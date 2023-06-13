Heading 3
JUNE 13, 2023
Aditya Roy Kapur's diet
and fitness routine
Aditya Roy Kapur is an Indian actor known for his performances in Aashiqui 2, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and many more
Aditya Roy Kapur
Image : Aditya Roy Kapur’s Instagram
Aditya's fitness and chiseled body has taken the internet by storm. His look from Night Manager has stunned everyone
Image : Aditya Roy Kapur’s Instagram
Fitness
The Kalank actor hits the gym in morning and goes for a run in the evening
Gym
Image : Aditya Roy Kapur’s Instagram
Aditya does exercise that focus on toning muscles also called body sculpting
Muscle Toning
Image : Aditya Roy Kapur’s Instagram
Health Check
Image : Aditya Roy Kapur’s Instagram
Aditya keeps his health in check by focusing on physical health as well as as mental health
Image : Aditya Roy Kapur’s Instagram
Healthy Diet
Aditya eats six meals throughout the day. He eats salad, multigrain chapatis for lunch and dinner
Aditya regularly performs core strengthening and weight training to get those muscles
Weight Training
Image : Aditya Roy Kapur’s Instagram
Aditya goes under special training to get the toned body. He indulges in martial arts program like Kung fu
Martial Arts
Image : Aditya Roy Kapur’s Instagram
Calorie Intake
Image : Aditya Roy Kapur’s Instagram
Aditya keeps a strict calorie deficit and consumes around 1500-1900 calories during shoot days
Image : Aditya Roy Kapur’s Instagram
Aditya is gearing up for the release of Part 2 of ‘The Night Manager’ along with Anil Kapoor
Work-front
