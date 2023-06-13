Heading 3

JUNE 13, 2023

Aditya Roy Kapur's diet
and fitness routine

Aditya Roy Kapur is an Indian actor known for his performances in Aashiqui 2, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and many more

Aditya Roy Kapur

Image : Aditya Roy Kapur’s Instagram

Aditya's fitness and chiseled body has taken the internet by storm. His look from Night Manager has stunned everyone

Image : Aditya Roy Kapur’s Instagram

Fitness

The Kalank actor hits the gym in morning and goes for a run in the evening

Gym

Image : Aditya Roy Kapur’s Instagram

Aditya does exercise that focus on toning muscles also called body sculpting

Muscle Toning

Image : Aditya Roy Kapur’s Instagram

Health Check

Image : Aditya Roy Kapur’s Instagram

Aditya keeps his health in check by focusing on physical health as well as as mental health

Image : Aditya Roy Kapur’s Instagram

Healthy Diet

Aditya eats six meals throughout the day. He eats salad, multigrain chapatis for lunch and dinner

Aditya regularly performs core strengthening and weight training to get those muscles

Weight Training

Image : Aditya Roy Kapur’s Instagram

Aditya goes under special training to get the toned body. He indulges in martial arts program like Kung fu

Martial Arts

Image : Aditya Roy Kapur’s Instagram

Calorie Intake

Image : Aditya Roy Kapur’s Instagram

Aditya keeps a strict calorie deficit and consumes around 1500-1900 calories during shoot days

Image : Aditya Roy Kapur’s Instagram

Aditya is gearing up for the release of Part 2 of ‘The Night Manager’ along with Anil Kapoor

Work-front

