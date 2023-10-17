Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
travel
OCTOBER 17, 2023
Adventurous Places in India
The paradise for adventure enthusiasts is perfect for trekking, paragliding, and mountaineering in places like Leh, Ladakh, Manali
Himalayas
Image: Pexels
The place known for its beaches and nightlife offers amazing activities like water sports, scuba diving, and snorkelling
Goa
Image: Pexels
The place is famous for its salt desert and Rann Utsav offers the best desert safaris, camel rides, and traditional mud huts
Rann of Kutch
Image: Pexels
The place located in Himachal Pradesh is perfect for those ones who want to explore high mountain passes, trek and experience the different culture of the region
Spiti Valley
Image: Pexels
These islands in the Bay of Bengal offer the chance to explore water sports, snorkelling, and scuba diving with vibrant marine life
Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Image: Pexels
Go on a wildlife adventure and explore thrilling tiger safaris, bird watching, and nature walks in the oldest national park of India
Jim Corbett National Park
Image: Pexels
This northern eastern state is a perfect definition of natural beauty, where you can go on treks through lush forests, river rafting and also experience tribal cultures
Arunachal Pradesh
Image: Pexels
The place famous for desert safaris offers camel rides, jeep safaris, and camp in the Thar desert
Jaisalmer
Image: Pexels
Located in the Western ghats of Kerala, offers amazing trekking, and hiking trails, and its waterfalls make the destination perfect for nature lovers
Munnar
Image: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.