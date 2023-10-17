Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

travel

OCTOBER 17, 2023

Adventurous Places in India

The paradise for adventure enthusiasts is perfect for trekking, paragliding, and mountaineering in places like Leh, Ladakh, Manali 

Himalayas

Image: Pexels 

The “Yoga Capital of the World” is the go-to place for white-water river rafting and trekking 

Rishikesh

Image: Pexels 

The place known for its beaches and nightlife offers amazing activities like water sports, scuba diving, and snorkelling

Goa

Image: Pexels 

The place is famous for its salt desert and Rann Utsav offers the best desert safaris, camel rides, and traditional mud huts

Rann of Kutch

Image: Pexels 

The place located in Himachal Pradesh is perfect for those ones who want to explore high mountain passes, trek and experience the different culture of the region

Spiti Valley

Image: Pexels 

These islands in the Bay of Bengal offer the chance to explore water sports, snorkelling, and scuba diving with vibrant marine life

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Image: Pexels

Go on a wildlife adventure and explore thrilling tiger safaris, bird watching, and nature walks in the oldest national park of India

Jim Corbett National Park

Image: Pexels 

This northern eastern state is a perfect definition of natural beauty, where you can go on treks through lush forests, river rafting and also experience tribal cultures

Arunachal Pradesh

Image: Pexels 

The place famous for desert safaris offers camel rides, jeep safaris, and camp in the Thar desert

Jaisalmer

Image: Pexels 

Located in the Western ghats of Kerala, offers amazing trekking, and hiking trails, and its waterfalls make the destination perfect for nature lovers

Munnar

Image: Pexels 

