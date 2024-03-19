Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

March 19, 2024

Advice for zodiac signs 

Aries, stop being stubborn, you're not always right

Aries

Image Source: shutterstock

Taurus, you don't have to try to fit in everywhere you go

Taurus

Image Source: shutterstock

Gemini, stop taking everything so personally

Gemini

Image Source: shutterstock

Leos we get it, you're super confident. Take it down a notch

Leo 

Image Source: shutterstock

Libras, stop trying to make your life look perfect

Image Source: shutterstock

Libra

Scorpios, stop making excuses for everything

Scorpio 

Image Source: shutterstock

Sagittarius, give yourself a break and stop overthinking, it is what it is

Sagittarius 

Image Source: shutterstock

Capricorns, stop trying to justify every wrong you do

Capricorn 

Image Source: shutterstock

Aquarius

Image Source: shutterstock

Aquarius, stop daydreaming and get back to reality

Pisces, you really don't have to get emotional over literally every little thing

Pisces

Image Source: shutterstock

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here