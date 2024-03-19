Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
March 19, 2024
Advice for zodiac signs
Aries, stop being stubborn, you're not always right
Aries
Taurus, you don't have to try to fit in everywhere you go
Taurus
Gemini, stop taking everything so personally
Gemini
Leos we get it, you're super confident. Take it down a notch
Leo
Libras, stop trying to make your life look perfect
Libra
Scorpios, stop making excuses for everything
Scorpio
Sagittarius, give yourself a break and stop overthinking, it is what it is
Sagittarius
Capricorns, stop trying to justify every wrong you do
Capricorn
Aquarius
Aquarius, stop daydreaming and get back to reality
Pisces, you really don't have to get emotional over literally every little thing
Pisces
