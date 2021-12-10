Ahan Shetty’s travel escapades

Travel fanatic

Ahan Shetty is a seeker of adventurous and thrilling experiences. This picture of him looks like an album cover

(Source- Ahan Shetty Instagram)

Skydiving

This picture of the actor looks nothing short of magical and thrilling at the same time

(Source- Ahan Shetty Instagram)

Maldives

Here the actor made a back stance in the crystal clear sea of maldives

(Source- Ahan Shetty Instagram)

London eye

The newbie takes on the London vibe as he poses in front of the iconic London Eye

(Source- Ahan Shetty Instagram)

This picture of Ahan holding an alpaca in his arms in Peru looks absolutely adorable

Cusco-Peru

(Source- Ahan Shetty Instagram)

Fitness check

The Tadap actor makes sure he doesn't miss workouts amidst travelling

(Source- Ahan Shetty Instagram)

Pigging out in Bahamas

This picture of the actor looks absolutely adorable as he lays down on a beach adoring a pig

(Source- Ahan Shetty Instagram

The actor looks all smiles jumping around the streets of London

Goofing around

(Source- Ahan Shetty Instagram)

