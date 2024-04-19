Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

APRIL 19, 2024

Ahmedabad’s 10 best shopping spots

This bustling market in the heart of Old City is famous for colorful sarees, books, and beautiful fabrics

Lal Darwaza

Image Source: freepik

This market located close to Jama Masjid, a famous landmark in Ahmedabad is where you’ll find various shops selling 

Rani No Hajiro

Image Source: freepik

If you’re looking for beautiful sarees and fabrics, this market is the go-to-place having various options like silk,  and colorful chaniya cholis

Dhalgarwad

Image Source:  freepik

This market has been around for a long time with most shops selling sarees, and dresses, available in different colors and patterns

Sindhi Market

Image Source:  freepik

The place known as the lively food street is full of jewelry shops during the daytime. From shiny gold to traditional silver jewelry here you can find it all

Image Source: freepik

Manek Chowk

One of the shopping places in Ahmedabad- Law Garden is a place to shop for traditional dresses like garba outfits, ethnic jewelry, bags, antiques, and beautiful handicrafts

Law Garden

Image Source: freepik

This market near Bhadra Fort is liveliest during festivals, known for selling vibrant kites in shapes and sizes, along with ethnic clothing

Teen Darwaza Market

Image Source: freepik

Fernandes Bridge

Image Source: freepik

This market is the paradise for all book lovers, where you’ll find shelves filled with all kinds of books, from thrilling to rom-com

Ghantakarna Mahavir Market

Image Source: freepik

The place famous for fabrics and textiles- Ghantakarna Mahavir Market is full of printed sarees, dress materials, and unstitched garments

New Cloth Market

Image Source: freepik

Shop for trendy and beautiful clothes at wholesale prices. This market has stylish clothes everything from kurtis to colorful chaniya cholis

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here