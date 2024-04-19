Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
APRIL 19, 2024
Ahmedabad’s 10 best shopping spots
This bustling market in the heart of Old City is famous for colorful sarees, books, and beautiful fabrics
Lal Darwaza
This market located close to Jama Masjid, a famous landmark in Ahmedabad is where you’ll find various shops selling
Rani No Hajiro
If you’re looking for beautiful sarees and fabrics, this market is the go-to-place having various options like silk, and colorful chaniya cholis
Dhalgarwad
This market has been around for a long time with most shops selling sarees, and dresses, available in different colors and patterns
Sindhi Market
The place known as the lively food street is full of jewelry shops during the daytime. From shiny gold to traditional silver jewelry here you can find it all
Manek Chowk
One of the shopping places in Ahmedabad- Law Garden is a place to shop for traditional dresses like garba outfits, ethnic jewelry, bags, antiques, and beautiful handicrafts
Law Garden
This market near Bhadra Fort is liveliest during festivals, known for selling vibrant kites in shapes and sizes, along with ethnic clothing
Teen Darwaza Market
Fernandes Bridge
This market is the paradise for all book lovers, where you’ll find shelves filled with all kinds of books, from thrilling to rom-com
Ghantakarna Mahavir Market
The place famous for fabrics and textiles- Ghantakarna Mahavir Market is full of printed sarees, dress materials, and unstitched garments
New Cloth Market
Shop for trendy and beautiful clothes at wholesale prices. This market has stylish clothes everything from kurtis to colorful chaniya cholis
