mAY 28, 2023

Aishwarya Rai's beauty tips
Aishwarya Rai is an Indian actress who predominantly appears in Hindi films. Aishwarya has spotless and glowing skin which makes us look up to her routine
Image: Aishwarya Rai Instagram
Aishwarya Rai
The diva has astonished with her beauty over the years and she maintains a strict beauty routine
Image: Aishwarya Rai Instagram
Beauty Routine
Aishwarya uses a homemade DIY face pack consisting of turmeric, milk, and besan to exfoliate her face
Image: Aishwarya Rai Instagram
Face pack
Aishwarya maintains a healthy lifestyle and avoids junk food, alcohol, and smoking
Image: Aishwarya Rai Instagram
Healthy Lifestyle
Her daily diet consists of brown rice, boiled veggies, and foods that contain fiber
Image: Aishwarya Rai Instagram
Daily Meals
The stunning actor opts for veggies and fruits and keeps herself hydrated. She prefers home-cooked meals
Image: Aishwarya Rai Instagram
Diet
Aishwarya prefers to have frequent small portions rather than three large ones
Image: Aishwarya Rai Instagram
Portion control
In order to hydrate her skin Aishwarya applies smashed cucumber and hydrates her skin with yogurt
Image: Aishwarya Rai Instagram
Cucumber Pack
Aishwarya avoids heavy makeup and always takes it off before hitting the bed
Image: Aishwarya Rai Instagram
Makeup
Aishwarya recently appeared in the Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan: II and is gearing up for her next release ‘Jailer’ alongside Rajnikanth
Image: Aishwarya Rai Instagram
Workfront
