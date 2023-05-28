Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

mAY 28, 2023

 Aishwarya Rai's beauty tips

Aishwarya Rai is an Indian actress who predominantly appears in Hindi films. Aishwarya has spotless and glowing skin which makes us look up to her routine

Image: Aishwarya Rai Instagram

Aishwarya Rai

The diva has astonished with her beauty over the years and she maintains a strict beauty routine 

Image: Aishwarya Rai Instagram

Beauty Routine

Aishwarya uses a homemade DIY face pack consisting of turmeric, milk, and besan to exfoliate her face

Image: Aishwarya Rai Instagram

Face pack

Aishwarya maintains a healthy lifestyle and avoids junk food, alcohol, and smoking

Image: Aishwarya Rai Instagram

Healthy Lifestyle

Her daily diet consists of brown rice, boiled veggies, and foods that contain fiber

Image: Aishwarya Rai Instagram

Daily Meals

The stunning actor opts for veggies and fruits and keeps herself hydrated. She prefers home-cooked meals

Image: Aishwarya Rai Instagram

Diet

Aishwarya prefers to have frequent small portions rather than three large ones

Image: Aishwarya Rai Instagram

Portion control

In order to hydrate her skin Aishwarya applies smashed cucumber and hydrates her skin with yogurt

Image: Aishwarya Rai Instagram

Cucumber Pack

Aishwarya avoids heavy makeup and always takes it off before hitting the bed

Image: Aishwarya Rai Instagram

Makeup

Aishwarya recently appeared in the Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan: II and is gearing up for her next release ‘Jailer’ alongside Rajnikanth

Image: Aishwarya Rai Instagram

Workfront

