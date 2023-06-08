Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUNE 8, 2023

Alanna Panday’s beauty routine

The Internet Personality Alanna Panday has gorgeous skin. Let's take a look at her makeup routine

Alanna Panday

Image : Alanna Panday’s Instagram

Before beginning her makeup, Alanna uses
a hydrating serum for skin nourishment followed by a lightweight moisturiser

Skin prep

Image : Alanna Panday’s Instagram

Alanna first conceals only her eyes (her eyelid area). She conceals the blemishes fully. Her eye makeup is done first

Concealer

Image : Alanna Panday’s Instagram

Alanna has a no makeup look and opts for a neutral color. She goes with light base and with tint of gold for eyeshadow

Eyeshadow

Image : Alanna Panday’s Instagram

Alanna uses a brow pencil to fluff them up and later fills them. She also uses a brow gel to make them healthy

Brows

Image : Alanna Panday’s Instagram

After the eyeshadow is done, she applies either black or brown eyeliner normally and may switch the colour occasionally. Later, she applies a mascara

Eyes

Image : Alanna Panday’s Instagram

After doing the eye makeup, she conceals her face and makes sure to blend it properly using a brush or a beauty blender. Later, she contours her cheeks and jawline

Face

Image : Alanna Panday’s Instagram

To get the rosy cheeks, Alanna applies blush over her cheeks and little bit on her nose

Blush

Image : Alanna Panday’s Instagram

The highlighter makes the face look shiny. She applies some drops of liquid highlights followed by the powder one and does wonders on her face

Highlighter

Image : Alanna Panday’s Instagram

After the whole makeup is done, Alanna lastly uses a setting spray to keep the look intact

Setting Spray

Image : Alanna Panday’s Instagram

