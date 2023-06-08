Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUNE 8, 2023
Alanna Panday’s beauty routine
The Internet Personality Alanna Panday has gorgeous skin. Let's take a look at her makeup routine
Alanna Panday
Image : Alanna Panday’s Instagram
Before beginning her makeup, Alanna uses
a hydrating serum for skin nourishment followed by a lightweight moisturiser
Skin prep
Image : Alanna Panday’s Instagram
Alanna first conceals only her eyes (her eyelid area). She conceals the blemishes fully. Her eye makeup is done first
Concealer
Image : Alanna Panday’s Instagram
Alanna has a no makeup look and opts for a neutral color. She goes with light base and with tint of gold for eyeshadow
Eyeshadow
Image : Alanna Panday’s Instagram
Alanna uses a brow pencil to fluff them up and later fills them. She also uses a brow gel to make them healthy
Brows
Image : Alanna Panday’s Instagram
After the eyeshadow is done, she applies either black or brown eyeliner normally and may switch the colour occasionally. Later, she applies a mascara
Eyes
Image : Alanna Panday’s Instagram
After doing the eye makeup, she conceals her face and makes sure to blend it properly using a brush or a beauty blender. Later, she contours her cheeks and jawline
Face
Image : Alanna Panday’s Instagram
To get the rosy cheeks, Alanna applies blush over her cheeks and little bit on her nose
Blush
Image : Alanna Panday’s Instagram
The highlighter makes the face look shiny. She applies some drops of liquid highlights followed by the powder one and does wonders on her face
Highlighter
Image : Alanna Panday’s Instagram
After the whole makeup is done, Alanna lastly uses a setting spray to keep the look intact
Setting Spray
Image : Alanna Panday’s Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.