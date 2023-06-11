Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUNE 11, 2023

Alanna Panday's diet
and fitness routine

The social media influencer has 1.2 Million followers and shells out major fashion goals

Alanna panday

Image : Alanna Panday’s Instagram

The diva has a very maintained slim body. Let's take a look at her fitness and diet routine

Fitness

Image : Alanna Panday’s Instagram

Alanna drinks hot black coffee in morning with 2 different protein mushroom powders which are  good for nervous system and the body

Coffee

Image : Alanna Panday’s Instagram

For breakfast, Alanna consumes fruit bowl containing banana, grapes, nuts, blueberry and  oranges

Fruit Bowl

Image : Alanna Panday’s Instagram

Workout

Image : Alanna Panday’s Instagram

Alanna hits the gym on a regular basis along with her husband Ivor. She focuses on weight training

Image : Alanna Panday’s Instagram

Potato Hash

The hash is made by tossing some finely chopped onions with sweet potato and a egg sprinkled with turmeric and bell pepper along with avocado

Her favorite snack is relishing hummus with pita chips

Snacks

Image : Alanna Panday’s Instagram

Her healthy meal consists of grilled chicken and veggies with some pita bread and hummus

Lunch

Image : Alanna Panday’s Instagram

Yoga

Image : Alanna Panday’s Instagram

Along with hitting the gym, Alannna also does some yoga and meditation

Image : Alanna Panday’s Instagram

Alanna loves having Sushi. For dinner, she and her husband would make some mushroom pasta with indeed veggies tossed in olive oil

Dinner

