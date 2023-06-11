Heading 3
Alanna Panday's diet
and fitness routine
The social media influencer has 1.2 Million followers and shells out major fashion goals
Alanna panday
Image : Alanna Panday’s Instagram
The diva has a very maintained slim body. Let's take a look at her fitness and diet routine
Fitness
Image : Alanna Panday’s Instagram
Alanna drinks hot black coffee in morning with 2 different protein mushroom powders which are good for nervous system and the body
Coffee
Image : Alanna Panday’s Instagram
For breakfast, Alanna consumes fruit bowl containing banana, grapes, nuts, blueberry and oranges
Fruit Bowl
Image : Alanna Panday’s Instagram
Workout
Image : Alanna Panday’s Instagram
Alanna hits the gym on a regular basis along with her husband Ivor. She focuses on weight training
Image : Alanna Panday’s Instagram
Potato Hash
The hash is made by tossing some finely chopped onions with sweet potato and a egg sprinkled with turmeric and bell pepper along with avocado
Her favorite snack is relishing hummus with pita chips
Snacks
Image : Alanna Panday’s Instagram
Her healthy meal consists of grilled chicken and veggies with some pita bread and hummus
Lunch
Image : Alanna Panday’s Instagram
Yoga
Image : Alanna Panday’s Instagram
Along with hitting the gym, Alannna also does some yoga and meditation
Image : Alanna Panday’s Instagram
Alanna loves having Sushi. For dinner, she and her husband would make some mushroom pasta with indeed veggies tossed in olive oil
Dinner
