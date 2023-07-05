Heading 3
JUly 05, 2023
Alaya F's detox drink
Alaya is a well-known Indian actor. She made her acting debut in 2020 with the film Jawaani Jaaneman starring Saif Ali Khan and Tabu
Alaya F
Image: Alaya F’s Instagram
Alaya is the daughter of Pooja Bedi, a newspaper columnist who earlier appeared in commercials. Her grandfather is Kabir Bedi, a renowned actor
Image: Alaya F’s Instagram
Family Background
There are several celeb-approved detox drinks which are normally consumed in the morning. They aid in weight loss and help get rid of toxins
Detox Drink
Image: Alaya F’s Instagram
Alaya is active on social media and often shares her health secrets with her fans
Social Media
Image: Alaya F’s Instagram
Alaya’s Drink
Image: Alaya F’s Instagram
Alaya's detox water is very quick to make and gives a glowing skin
Image: Alaya F’s Instagram
Ingredients
The ingredients for the drink are: Mint leaves, water, lemon, and slices of cucumber
Add all the ingredients to a glass of water and leave it overnight
Process
Image: Alaya F’s Instagram
After letting all the nutrients soak in the water, you can consume it in the morning
Image: Alaya F’s Instagram
Drink
Benefits
Image: Alaya F’s Instagram
The drink helps in weight loss and improves skin texture
Image: Alaya F’s Instagram
The actor was last seen in the film U-Turn and is currently filming with Manushi Chillar for an upcoming release
Workfront
