Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUly 05, 2023

Alaya F's detox drink

Alaya is a well-known Indian actor. She made her acting debut in 2020 with the film Jawaani Jaaneman starring Saif Ali Khan and Tabu

Alaya F

Alaya is the daughter of Pooja Bedi, a newspaper columnist who earlier appeared in commercials. Her grandfather is Kabir Bedi, a renowned actor

Family Background

There are several celeb-approved detox drinks which are normally consumed in the morning. They aid in weight loss and help get rid of toxins

Detox Drink

Alaya is active on social media and often shares her health secrets with her fans

Social Media

Alaya’s Drink

Alaya's detox water is very quick to make and gives a glowing skin

Ingredients

The ingredients for the drink are: Mint leaves, water, lemon, and slices of cucumber

Add all the ingredients to a glass of water and leave it overnight

Process

After letting all the nutrients soak in the water, you can consume it in the morning


Drink

Benefits

The drink helps in weight loss and improves skin texture

The actor was last seen in the film U-Turn and is currently filming with Manushi Chillar for an upcoming release

Workfront

