Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUly 23, 2023

Alaya F's monsoon face pack

Alaya is a well-known Indian actor. She made her acting debut in 2020 with the film Jawaani Jaaneman starring Saif Ali Khan and Tabu

Alaya F

Alaya is the daughter of Pooja Bedi, a newspaper columnist who earlier appeared in commercials. Her grandfather is Kabir Bedi, a renowned actor

Family Background

The gen-z star has a skincare routine and uses face mask to hydrate the skin

Skincare

Alaya is active on social media and often shares her beauty secrets with her fans

Social Media

Face Pack

The diva has a special face pack that helps to keep the skin glowing 

Ingredients

The pack has ingredients easily available at home. It contains grated cucumber, crushed mint leaves, besan, curd, and honey

Mix all the ingredients to form a paste and apply it evenly all over. 

Process

Let it rest for 10-15 mins and wash it off with lukewarm water

Removal

Benefits

The pack helps in removing dead cells and keeps the skin bright and glowing

The actor was last seen in the film U-Turn and currently filming with Manushi Chillar for an upcoming release

Workfront

