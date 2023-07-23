Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUly 23, 2023
Alaya F's monsoon face pack
Alaya is a well-known Indian actor. She made her acting debut in 2020 with the film Jawaani Jaaneman starring Saif Ali Khan and Tabu
Alaya F
Alaya is the daughter of Pooja Bedi, a newspaper columnist who earlier appeared in commercials. Her grandfather is Kabir Bedi, a renowned actor
Family Background
The gen-z star has a skincare routine and uses face mask to hydrate the skin
Skincare
Alaya is active on social media and often shares her beauty secrets with her fans
Social Media
Face Pack
The diva has a special face pack that helps to keep the skin glowing
Ingredients
The pack has ingredients easily available at home. It contains grated cucumber, crushed mint leaves, besan, curd, and honey
Mix all the ingredients to form a paste and apply it evenly all over.
Process
Let it rest for 10-15 mins and wash it off with lukewarm water
Removal
Benefits
The pack helps in removing dead cells and keeps the skin bright and glowing
The actor was last seen in the film U-Turn and currently filming with Manushi Chillar for an upcoming release
Workfront
