Alaya F’s night skincare routine 

Alaya F’s nighttime skincare routine is all about hydration and relaxation!

Image: Alaya F Instagram

Alaya's natural and fresh look is often highlighted

Image: Alaya F Instagram

Simplicity Is Key

Image: Alaya F Instagram

Alaya F has a simpler skincare routine than one might think. She likes to wrap her day up with a small 6-step beauty routine, that includes skin and hair care

Alaya F starts her nighttime beauty routine by using micellar water to gently remove her eye and lip makeup 

Time To Un-Make Up

Image: Alaya F Instagram

Double Cleansing 

Image: Alaya F Instagram

Alaya recommends double cleansing and says it is a must if you've worn makeup. Remove superficial layer of makeup first, then deep-cleanse for clear skin

Alaya then goes on to pamper her skin with a serum-soaked sheet mask

Mask On

Image: Alaya F Instagram

She then proceeds to apply another serum to her skin 

Hydration

Image: Alaya F Instagram

After adequately lubricating her skin with a serum, she practices gua sha massage on her jawline in swift dragging motions 

Image: Alaya F Instagram

Chiseled Jawline

Before going to bed, Alaya detangles her hair with a detangling brush

Hair Locks

Image: Alaya F Instagram

Will you be trying this minimal beauty routine before your bedtime?

Image: Alaya F Instagram

