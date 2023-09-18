Heading 3
SEPTEMBER 18, 2023
Alaya F’s night skincare routine
Alaya F’s nighttime skincare routine is all about hydration and relaxation!
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Alaya's natural and fresh look is often highlighted
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Simplicity Is Key
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Alaya F has a simpler skincare routine than one might think. She likes to wrap her day up with a small 6-step beauty routine, that includes skin and hair care
Alaya F starts her nighttime beauty routine by using micellar water to gently remove her eye and lip makeup
Time To Un-Make Up
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Double Cleansing
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Alaya recommends double cleansing and says it is a must if you've worn makeup. Remove superficial layer of makeup first, then deep-cleanse for clear skin
Alaya then goes on to pamper her skin with a serum-soaked sheet mask
Mask On
Image: Alaya F Instagram
She then proceeds to apply another serum to her skin
Hydration
Image: Alaya F Instagram
After adequately lubricating her skin with a serum, she practices gua sha massage on her jawline in swift dragging motions
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Chiseled Jawline
Before going to bed, Alaya detangles her hair with a detangling brush
Hair Locks
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Will you be trying this minimal beauty routine before your bedtime?
Image: Alaya F Instagram
