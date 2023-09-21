Here is Alaya F's everyday makeup routine which is perfect for nearly any occasion
Alaya begins her makeup routine with skin prep. She applies a gold-infused facial elixir, gently massaging it into her skin. This moisturizes and brightens her skin instantly and it makes for an amazing glowy base
Preps With Gold
Video: Alaya F Instagram
Concealer First
Video: Alaya F Instagram
The actress applies concealer on her under-eye area before foundation because it's more effective in covering up discolouration under the eyes and it also prevents cakey makeup
Alaya F mixes a pump of foundation with a pump of moisturizer in her hand and then blends it all over her face and neck using a makeup sponge
Mixes Foundation With Moisturizer
Image: Alaya F Instagram
For sculpting her face, Alaya applies a cream contour beneath her cheekbones, jawline, and on her temples and blends it with a brush
Contour Skills Are On Point
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Alaya’s blush flatters her dusky skin tone so well. She uses a peachy cream blush and it’s perfect for Indian skin tones
Image: Alaya F Instagram
The Right Blush Shade
Alaya’s go-to eye makeup look is simply stunning. Instead of basic winged eyeliner, she opts for a nude-toned cream eyeshadow with a little shimmer on her lids and defines her lash lines with brown kajal
Eye Makeup Is So Simple
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Her lip makeup routine is genius. She first applies a lip stain and then blurs it out with a brush for a natural look. After that, she finishes off with a shimmer-infused lip gloss to get a juicy pout
Transfer-Proof Lip Hack
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Try out Alaya F’s makeup routine and you just might make it your go-to everyday makeup look too