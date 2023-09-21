Heading 3

 Jiya Surana

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 21, 2023

Alaya F's routine for glowing skin

Alaya F just loves everything beauty and wellness

Image: Alaya F Instagram

Beauty 

Makeup inspo 

Video: Alaya F Instagram 

Here is Alaya F's everyday makeup routine which is perfect for nearly any occasion

Alaya begins her makeup routine with skin prep. She applies a gold-infused facial elixir, gently massaging it into her skin. This moisturizes and brightens her skin instantly and it makes for an amazing glowy base

Preps With Gold

Video: Alaya F Instagram 

Concealer First

Video: Alaya F Instagram 

The actress applies concealer on her under-eye area before foundation because it's more effective in covering up discolouration under the eyes and it also prevents cakey makeup

Alaya F mixes a pump of foundation with a pump of moisturizer in her hand and then blends it all over her face and neck using a makeup sponge

Mixes Foundation With Moisturizer

Image: Alaya F Instagram

For sculpting her face, Alaya applies a cream contour beneath her cheekbones, jawline, and on her temples and blends it with a brush

Contour Skills Are On Point

Image: Alaya F Instagram

Alaya’s blush flatters her dusky skin tone so well. She uses a peachy cream blush and it’s perfect for Indian skin tones

Image: Alaya F Instagram

The Right Blush Shade

Alaya’s go-to eye makeup look is simply stunning. Instead of basic winged eyeliner, she opts for a nude-toned cream eyeshadow with a little shimmer on her lids and defines her lash lines with brown kajal

Eye Makeup Is So Simple

Image: Alaya F Instagram

Her lip makeup routine is genius. She first applies a lip stain and then blurs it out with a brush for a natural look. After that, she finishes off with a shimmer-infused lip gloss to get a juicy pout

Transfer-Proof Lip Hack

Image: Alaya F Instagram

Try out Alaya F’s makeup routine and you just might make it your go-to everyday makeup look too

Go-to routine 

Image: Alaya F Instagram

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here