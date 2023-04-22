APRIL 22, 2023
Alaya F's skincare routine
According to Femina, she takes her vitamins and apple cider vinegar in the morning before starting her day
Morning ritual
She incorporates the double gua sha technique in her skincare routine, which involves using both a vibrating gua sha tool and a regular one. She then follows up by icing her skin for additional benefits
Gua Sha
According to her, skincare products infused with caffeine have been extremely effective in reducing puffiness in her face, and she considers them to be a complete game-changer
Caffeine based products
She selects her skincare products based on how her skin is feeling on a particular day, and she regularly switches between Vitamin E and Vitamin C creams
Depends on her skin
Her most preferred beauty products include concealers to hide dark circles, blush to add colour to her cheeks, contour products to achieve a sculpted look, lip balm to keep her lips moisturized and mascara for her eyelashes
Favourite products
According to her, water is irreplaceable for good skin, and she recommends drinking plenty of water. She also suggests getting adequate sleep and ensuring that your pillow covers are clean and soft for maintaining healthy skin
Must do’s
You need to take a bowl and add one spoon of turmeric and half a spoon of besan. Then, you need to add one spoon of honey and two spoons of milk to the bowl. Mix all the ingredients well until you obtain a smooth paste
DIY mask
After preparing the mixture, you need to apply it all over your face and neck. Leave it on for 15 minutes and then rinse it off
Application
Start by pouring a cup of hot milk into a container. Next, add a quarter spoon of turmeric into the milk. To enhance the taste, add a small amount of ginger and cinnamon, as well as a drizzle of honey
Turmeric drink
Not only is this healthy but this drink will help your skin glow and will keep the gut happy
Happy gut
