Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
AUGUST 25, 2023
Alia-Ananya: Celebs into aerial yoga
Image : Juhi Chawla’s instagram
Juhi Chawla practices yoga and aerial yoga, and does it with perfection
Juhi Chawla
On the occasion of world yoga day, Huma Qureshi posted pictures of her doing aerial yoga
Image: Huma Qureshi’s instagram
Huma Qureshi
Alia Bhatt is a fitness enthusiast and can be seen practicing aerial yoga when scrolling through her feed
Image: Alia Bhatt’s instagram
Alia Bhatt
The fitness queen of bollywood includes aerial yoga to her already intense fitness routine
Image: Malaika Arora’s instagram
Malaika Arora
Sushmita Sen
Image: Sushmita Sen's Instagram
The former miss universe follows a strict fitness routine and also performs aerial yoga
Image: Sara Ali Khan’s instagram
Sara Ali Khan
The actress includes aerial yoga to her fitness routine as seen in her instagram feed
Ananya Panday
Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram
Ananya Panday is a fitness enthusiast and seems to enjoy adding aerial yoga to her routine as well
The actress is seen performing inversion poses flawlessly in her instagram feed
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s instagram
The actress does aerial yoga to keep herself healthy
Rakul Preet Singh
Image:Rakul Preet Singh’s instagram
Image: Karisma Kapoor’s instagram
On international yoga day, the Actress had posted herself doing aerial yoga on Instagram
Karisma Kapoor
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.