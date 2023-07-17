Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
JULY 17, 2023
Alia Bhatt on
work-life balance
Alia Bhatt will be essaying the role of Rani in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The fans are excited to see her magic on the big screens once again
Recent ventures
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
The Kalank fashionista will be romancing her close friend Ranveer Singh in the movie
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Co-star
Blockbuster movies, marrying the love of her life, and embracing motherhood! The year 2022 has been lucky for Alia Bhatt
Lucky year
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Soon after welcoming an adorable Raha into her life, the Udta Punjab artist had to get back to work
Mom
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Workout
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
The 2 States actress started working out weeks after giving birth. She started shooting for the song Tum Kya Mile, 4 months post her delivery
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Priorities
The Gangubai Kathiawadi protagonist emphasized getting the priorities right. She said her daughter Raha is her top priority
Amid all these, the Raazi diva has not forgotten to take care of her physical and mental health
Self-care
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
The Student of the Year debutante revealed that some days are difficult but family support makes it better
Failures
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Acceptance
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
The Dear Zindagi star revealed that it is okay to fail and acceptance of the same is necessary. It is crucial to think about the rights than the wrongs
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
The RRR fame commented that her daughter motivates her to reach the top of the peak and return home to her
Motivation
