JULY 17, 2023

Alia Bhatt on
work-life balance 

Alia Bhatt will be essaying the role of Rani in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The fans are excited to see her magic on the big screens once again

 Recent ventures

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

The Kalank fashionista will be romancing her close friend Ranveer Singh in the movie

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Co-star

Blockbuster movies, marrying the love of her life, and embracing motherhood! The year 2022 has been lucky for Alia Bhatt

Lucky year

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Soon after welcoming an adorable Raha into her life, the Udta Punjab artist had to get back to work

Mom

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Workout

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

The 2 States actress started working out weeks after giving birth. She started shooting for the song Tum Kya Mile, 4 months post her delivery

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Priorities

The Gangubai Kathiawadi protagonist emphasized getting the priorities right. She said her daughter Raha is her top priority

Amid all these, the Raazi diva has not forgotten to take care of her physical and mental health

Self-care

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

The Student of the Year debutante revealed that some days are difficult but family support makes it better

Failures

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Acceptance

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

The Dear Zindagi star revealed that it is okay to fail and acceptance of the same is necessary. It is crucial to think about the rights than the wrongs

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

The RRR fame commented that her daughter motivates her to reach the top of the peak and return home to her

Motivation

