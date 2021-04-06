Alia Bhatt’s fitness and diet plan

April 06, 2021

Starting with her diet plan, Alia Bhatt breaks her fast with a warm cup of herbal tea without sugar

Her breakfast usually comprises a bowl of vegetable poha or an egg-white sandwich

For her mid-morning snacks, Alia prefers to have a bowl of fruit or one idli with a bowl of sambar

Lunch is usually simple as it comprises one plain roti, one bowl of dal, lots of veggies, curd or vegetable quinoa with chicken

For dinner, the ‘Raazi’ actress likes to have one plain roti, a bowl of veggies, one cup dal and grilled chicken breast

Besides following a strict diet plan, Bhatt also trains with celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala for body fitness

her workout regimen is a mix of stretching, cardio, weight training, functional training, altitude training, dance and yoga exercises

Alia visits the gym every three or four days a week. And religiously performs her cardio session for at least 40 minutes per session

For flexibility and strength, she indulges in a host of yoga poses like shirsasana, chakrasana, bhujangasana, surya namaskar, pranayama and meditation

According to Alia, a perfect balance of a healthy diet and exercise is the key to staying fit and looking fab

For more updates on lifestyle, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here