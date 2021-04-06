Alia Bhatt’s fitness and diet plan April 06, 2021
Starting with her diet plan, Alia Bhatt breaks her fast with a warm cup of herbal tea without sugar
Her breakfast usually comprises a bowl of vegetable poha or an egg-white sandwich
For her mid-morning snacks, Alia prefers to have a bowl of fruit or one idli with a bowl of sambar
Lunch is usually simple as it comprises one plain roti, one bowl of dal, lots of veggies, curd or vegetable quinoa with chicken
For dinner, the ‘Raazi’ actress likes to have one plain roti, a bowl of veggies, one cup dal and grilled chicken breast
Besides following a strict diet plan, Bhatt also trains with celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala for body fitness
her workout regimen is a mix of stretching, cardio, weight training, functional training, altitude training, dance and yoga exercises
Alia visits the gym every three or four days a week. And religiously performs her cardio session for at least 40 minutes per session
For flexibility and strength, she indulges in a host of yoga poses like shirsasana, chakrasana, bhujangasana, surya namaskar, pranayama and meditation
According to Alia, a perfect balance of a healthy diet and exercise is the key to staying fit and looking fab
