Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

june 17, 2024

Alia Bhatt's beauty and wellness secrets

Alia Batt loves taking photos in natural sunlight, which shows that she doesn’t need makeup for glowing and shining skin

Finding the right light

The actress keeps her makeup simple but uses contouring for special events, to highlight her features

Contouring is crucial

Our Rani loves bold lipstick to spice up her look and often matches her eyeshadow with her lipstick

Add a pop color

To avoid damaging her hair with heat, Alia Bhatt uses a roller for soft and voluminous effects on hair

Add curls with rollers

Alia Bhatt prefers adding whole fruits to her diet instead of drinking juice, believing they give more nutrients

Fruits are an important part of the diet

Understand what works best for you. Alia Bhatt follows a personalized diet, focusing on balanced meals

Personalized diet

Alia Bhatt enjoys various workouts and finds that staying active boosts her mood and energy

A good workout

The Gangubai actress stays committed to her healthy lifestyle, even exercising during her vacations

Maintaining the routine

Alia Bhatt keeps her eyebrows natural and slightly uneven, proving that understanding the right shape is a game-changer

Ideal brow shape

Get a bright, wide-awake eye with mascara. Ensure that you slightly curve them and add layers

Apply mascara

