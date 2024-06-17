Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
june 17, 2024
Alia Bhatt's beauty and wellness secrets
Alia Batt loves taking photos in natural sunlight, which shows that she doesn’t need makeup for glowing and shining skin
Finding the right light
Image: aliaabhatt Instagram
The actress keeps her makeup simple but uses contouring for special events, to highlight her features
Contouring is crucial
Image: aliaabhatt Instagram
Our Rani loves bold lipstick to spice up her look and often matches her eyeshadow with her lipstick
Add a pop color
Image: aliaabhatt Instagram
To avoid damaging her hair with heat, Alia Bhatt uses a roller for soft and voluminous effects on hair
Add curls with rollers
Image: aliaabhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt prefers adding whole fruits to her diet instead of drinking juice, believing they give more nutrients
Fruits are an important part of the diet
Image: aliaabhatt Instagram
Understand what works best for you. Alia Bhatt follows a personalized diet, focusing on balanced meals
Image: aliaabhatt Instagram
Personalized diet
Alia Bhatt enjoys various workouts and finds that staying active boosts her mood and energy
A good workout
Image: aliaabhatt Instagram
The Gangubai actress stays committed to her healthy lifestyle, even exercising during her vacations
Maintaining the routine
Image: aliaabhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt keeps her eyebrows natural and slightly uneven, proving that understanding the right shape is a game-changer
Ideal brow shape
Image: aliaabhatt Instagram
Get a bright, wide-awake eye with mascara. Ensure that you slightly curve them and add layers
Apply mascara
Image: aliaabhatt Instagram
