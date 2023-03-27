MAR 27, 2023

Heading 3

Alia Bhatt’s beetroot salad recipe

Alia shared her famous beetroot salad recipe on her YouTube channel which is refreshing, healthy and can fulfil your cravings

YouTube Channel

Take 1 beetroot and grate it and then mix the grated beetroot with 1 cup of yoghurt till it’s well combined

Step 1

Add in salt, chaat masala and black pepper as per your taste

Step 2

Sprinkle it with freshly chopped coriander leaves 

Step 3

Step 4

It’s time to make the Tadka

Heat 1/4th tablespoon oil over the flame till bubbling slightly

Step 5

Add 1 tsp black mustard seeds and cumin seeds, a pinch of hing and curry leaves to the pan

Step 6

Fry for around 10 seconds, but be cautious that it does not burn

Step 7

Pour the tadka into the beetroot mixture, mix well and enjoy!

Step 8

Go and try out this recipe! You won’t be disappointed 

Try it out

