MAR 27, 2023
Alia Bhatt’s beetroot salad recipe
Alia shared her famous beetroot salad recipe on her YouTube channel which is refreshing, healthy and can fulfil your cravings
Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
YouTube Channel
Take 1 beetroot and grate it and then mix the grated beetroot with 1 cup of yoghurt till it’s well combined
Step 1
Add in salt, chaat masala and black pepper as per your taste
Step 2
Sprinkle it with freshly chopped coriander leaves
Step 3
Step 4
It’s time to make the Tadka
Heat 1/4th tablespoon oil over the flame till bubbling slightly
Step 5
Add 1 tsp black mustard seeds and cumin seeds, a pinch of hing and curry leaves to the pan
Step 6
Fry for around 10 seconds, but be cautious that it does not burn
Step 7
Pour the tadka into the beetroot mixture, mix well and enjoy!
Step 8
Go and try out this recipe! You won’t be disappointed
Try it out
