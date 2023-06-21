Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
JUNE 21, 2023
Alia Bhatt's beetroot salad recipe
Alia Bhatt is an Indian actress who work in Hindi films and is one of the most promising actor
Alia Bhatt
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor follows a strict diet and she has revealed one of her favorite food recipes. Let's take a look at it
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Diet
Grate a boiled beetroot into the bowl
Step 1
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Add 1 cup of yogurt to it. The dish is very simple and delicious
Step 2
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Step 3
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Add some black pepper, a pinch of chaat masala
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Step 5
It involves a tadka consisting of oil, cumin, and mustard seeds, and hing (asafoetida) with curry leaves
Add the sizzling tadka to the salad and mix it thoroughly
Step 6
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
You can garnish it with some finely chopped coriander and is ready to eat
Step 7
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Benefits
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Beetroot is good for glowing skin and Alia loves to eat the beetroot salad
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Alia will be seen in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’ alongside Ranveer Singh
Workfront
