Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUNE 21, 2023

Alia Bhatt's beetroot salad recipe

Alia Bhatt is an Indian actress who work in Hindi films and is one of the most promising actor

Alia Bhatt

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor follows a strict diet and she has revealed one of her favorite food recipes. Let's take a look at it

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Diet

Grate a boiled beetroot into the bowl

Step 1

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Add 1 cup of yogurt to it. The dish is very simple and delicious

Step 2

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Step 3

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Add some black pepper, a pinch of chaat masala

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Step 5

It involves a tadka consisting of oil, cumin, and mustard seeds, and hing (asafoetida) with curry leaves

Add the sizzling tadka to the salad and mix it thoroughly

Step 6

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

You can garnish it with some finely chopped coriander and is ready to eat

Step 7

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Benefits

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Beetroot is good for glowing skin and Alia loves to eat the beetroot salad

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Alia will be seen in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’ alongside Ranveer Singh

Workfront

