Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUly 25, 2023

Alia Bhatt's Chia pudding 

Alia Bhatt is an Indian actress and is one of the most promising actor in Hindi film industry

Alia Bhatt

Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor follows a strict diet and she has revealed one of her favorite food recipes. Let's take a look at it

Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Diet

Alia Usually has the Chia Pudding for breakfast or as a snack

Chia Pudding 

Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Chia seeds are very healthy and Alia avoids using sugar. Take a look at the recipe 

Healthy

Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Step 1

Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Take one scoop roasted chia seeds into the bowl

Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Step 2

Add 1 cup coconut milk to it. Alia is vegan so she uses its substitutes

Step 3

Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Add one scoop of protein powder

Lastly add stevia( a healthy replacement of sugar) to get a little bit of sweetness

Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Step 4

Step 5

Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Mix all the ingredients thoroughly to avoid any lumps. Keep the pudding in refrigerator to cool and the it is ready to eat

Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Alia will be seen in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’ alongside Ranveer Singh

Workfront

