Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUly 25, 2023
Alia Bhatt's Chia pudding
Alia Bhatt is an Indian actress and is one of the most promising actor in Hindi film industry
Alia Bhatt
Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor follows a strict diet and she has revealed one of her favorite food recipes. Let's take a look at it
Diet
Alia Usually has the Chia Pudding for breakfast or as a snack
Chia Pudding
Chia seeds are very healthy and Alia avoids using sugar. Take a look at the recipe
Healthy
Step 1
Take one scoop roasted chia seeds into the bowl
Step 2
Add 1 cup coconut milk to it. Alia is vegan so she uses its substitutes
Step 3
Add one scoop of protein powder
Lastly add stevia( a healthy replacement of sugar) to get a little bit of sweetness
Step 4
Step 5
Mix all the ingredients thoroughly to avoid any lumps. Keep the pudding in refrigerator to cool and the it is ready to eat
Alia will be seen in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’ alongside Ranveer Singh
Workfront
