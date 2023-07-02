Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUly 2, 2023

Alia Bhatt's daily diet

Alia Bhatt is an Indian actress who prominently appears in Hindi Films and is known for her roles in Raazi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and many more

Alia Bhatt

Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

The star who embraced motherhood last year has impressed the viewers with her post-pregnancy weight loss. Take a look at her diet regime

Diet

Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

The Gully Boy star prefers having herbal tea or coffee without sugar either with a egg white sandwich or poha

Breakfast

Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Before lunch, Alia prefers to have one more meal consisting of a fruit bowl or idli-sambhar

Morning snack

Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Alia loves to eat healthily. She consumes roti without ghee along with vegetables and a cup of daal and some curd

Lunch

Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

For an Evening snack, the Raazi star has tea or coffee without sugar with idli-sambhar 

Snack

Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

For dinner, Alia consumes a roti without ghee along with vegetables and a cup of daal and sometimes likes having grilled chicken

Dinner

Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Alia loves doing yoga to keep her fit. She believes in Portion control and consumes 6-8 meals every day

Fitness

Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Along with yoga, Alia also does cardio while jamming to music while help in burning calories

Cardio

Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Alia will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Ranveer Singh

Work-front

Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here