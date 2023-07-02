Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUly 2, 2023
Alia Bhatt's daily diet
Alia Bhatt is an Indian actress who prominently appears in Hindi Films and is known for her roles in Raazi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and many more
Alia Bhatt
Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
The star who embraced motherhood last year has impressed the viewers with her post-pregnancy weight loss. Take a look at her diet regime
Diet
Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
The Gully Boy star prefers having herbal tea or coffee without sugar either with a egg white sandwich or poha
Breakfast
Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Before lunch, Alia prefers to have one more meal consisting of a fruit bowl or idli-sambhar
Morning snack
Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Alia loves to eat healthily. She consumes roti without ghee along with vegetables and a cup of daal and some curd
Lunch
Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
For an Evening snack, the Raazi star has tea or coffee without sugar with idli-sambhar
Snack
Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
For dinner, Alia consumes a roti without ghee along with vegetables and a cup of daal and sometimes likes having grilled chicken
Dinner
Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Alia loves doing yoga to keep her fit. She believes in Portion control and consumes 6-8 meals every day
Fitness
Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Along with yoga, Alia also does cardio while jamming to music while help in burning calories
Cardio
Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Alia will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Ranveer Singh
Work-front
Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.