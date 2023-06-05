JUNE 05, 2023
Alia Bhatt's DIY face pack
Alia Bhatt is a well known Indian actress who works in Hindi films. She made her acting debut with the film ‘Student of the Year' in 2012
Alia Bhatt
Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Alia is the daughter of the ace director and producer Mahesh Bhatt. Her mom Soni Razdan would also make appearances in films
Family Background
Alia is one of the most gorgeous actress in Industry and has a gorgeous and radiant skin
Skincare
Alia makes a DIY face pack from neem and tulsi to flaunt a glowing skin
Face Pack
The ingredients in Alia’s DIY mask include: 1 cup of fresh neem and tulsi leaves each, 2 cloves and rose water as required
Ingredients
Grind all the dry ingredients like the cloves and leaves. Add rose water to make a thick paste
Process
Apply the paste all over your face and neck using a brush or your gentle fingers. Let the paste rest for around 15 mins
Application
After 15 mins rinse it off with cold water. After taking off apply a moisturizer suitable for your skin type
Removal
The pack has antioxidants effects which hydrates the face and gives a glowing skin. The pack is suitable for sensitive, oily and acne-prone skin
Benefits
Alia Bhatt will be seen in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ opposite Ranveer Singh releasing on July 28, 2023
Work-front
