Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUNE 05, 2023

Alia Bhatt's DIY face pack

Alia Bhatt is a well known Indian actress who works in Hindi films. She made her acting debut with the film ‘Student of the Year' in 2012

Alia Bhatt

Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Alia is the daughter of the ace director and producer Mahesh Bhatt. Her mom Soni Razdan would also make appearances in films

Family Background

Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Alia is one of the most gorgeous actress in Industry and has a gorgeous and radiant skin

Skincare

Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Alia makes a DIY face pack from neem and tulsi to flaunt a glowing skin

Face Pack

Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

The ingredients in Alia’s DIY mask include: 1 cup of fresh neem and tulsi leaves each, 2 cloves and rose water as required

Ingredients

Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Grind all the dry ingredients like the cloves and leaves. Add rose water to make a thick paste

Process

Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Apply the paste all over your face and neck using a brush or your gentle fingers. Let the paste rest for around 15 mins

Application

Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

After 15 mins rinse it off with cold water. After taking off apply a moisturizer suitable for your skin type

Removal

Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

The pack has antioxidants effects which hydrates the face and gives a glowing skin. The pack is  suitable for sensitive, oily and acne-prone skin

Benefits

Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Alia Bhatt will be seen in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ opposite Ranveer Singh releasing on July 28, 2023

Work-front

