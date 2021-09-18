sept 18, 2021
Alia Bhatt’s fitness & workout routine
Alia was chubby as a teenager and she has come a long way since then by following the right diet and being regular with her workout
Her workout routine depends largely on consistency and discipline
Alia Bhatt believes in the power of Yoga and is known to be extremely flexible. She practices yoga as much as she can, even for her mental peace
Alia Bhatt’s workout routine is a mix of strength, functional and high-intensity workouts. She had even taken up the 40 days ‘Soh Fit’ challenge
Alia is often seen with a workout buddy. She works out with her bestie, Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor, who makes her workouts more enjoyable and motivating
Alia Bhatt prefers tomix up her workout routine by doing Yoga on some days, pilates on some and gym on some, in order to make it more interesting
Alia never takes a single day off from her workout sessions. Even if she’s tired after a shoot or injured, the actress makes sure to incorporate her workout during her day
Alia agrees that it is difficult to be consistent at the gym or in exercise, but you must know that it is important for your own good
Alia is extremely disciplined when it comes to her workouts and does at least a little bit of it everyday without any excuses
Yoga is something that Alia Bhatt really enjoys and is a major part of her fitness workout routine
