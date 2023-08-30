Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
AUGUST 30, 2023
Alia Bhatt's guide to Ice water facials
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
In addition to being an impeccable actress, Alia also has flawless skin that has impressed her followers
Alia Bhatt
She recently revealed her beauty secrets by sharing all the steps in her skincare routine
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Beauty secrets
She also mentioned how she likes to prep her skin before putting on makeup
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Pre-makeup prep
The actress swears by using ice in her skincare routine to achieve luminous and flawless skin
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Important step
Prep
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She cleanses her face and then proceeds to dunk her face in some ice
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Reason behind ice facials
The actress tends to wake up with a puffy face in the morning, and this ice facial helps remove the puffiness
It also makes her skin feel fresh, lovely and tight
Other benefits
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Once she completes her ice facial she feels “pink and fresh, and ready to take on the day.”
Set for the day
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Other skincare products
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She completes her skincare regimen with some moisturiser and sunscreen
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She likes to keep her beauty routine fuss-free, by using some pink eyeshadow, blush and a pink nude lipstick
Beauty routine
