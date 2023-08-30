Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

AUGUST 30, 2023

Alia Bhatt's guide to Ice water facials

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

In addition to being an impeccable actress, Alia also has flawless skin that has impressed her followers

Alia Bhatt

She recently revealed her beauty secrets by sharing all the steps in her skincare routine

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Beauty secrets

She also mentioned how she likes to prep her skin before putting on makeup

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Pre-makeup prep

The actress swears by using ice in her skincare routine to achieve luminous and flawless skin

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Important step

Prep

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She cleanses her face and then proceeds to dunk her face in some ice

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Reason behind ice facials

The actress tends to wake up with a puffy face in the morning, and this ice facial helps remove the puffiness

It also makes her skin feel fresh, lovely and tight

Other benefits

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Once she completes her ice facial she feels “pink and fresh, and ready to take on the day.”

Set for the day

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Other skincare products

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She completes her skincare regimen with some moisturiser and sunscreen

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She likes to keep her beauty routine fuss-free, by using some pink eyeshadow, blush and a pink nude lipstick

Beauty routine

Source : Indian Express

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here