Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

AUGUST 14, 2023

Alia Bhatt’s makeup tips for gram selfie

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

Alia Bhatt’s golden-hour selfies and photos are top-tier 

Selfie 

It’s because of Alia’s glam that plays into the vibe

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

Vibe

You can plan on acing golden-hour makeup without putting too much effort 

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

Golden-hour 

Here are some makeup tips inspired by Alia Bhatt to ace those selfies 

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

Steps 

#1

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

Soft, barely-there eyeshadow is a must

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

#2

Tightlining the eyes comes next

Nude-ish brown or pink lipstick

#3

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

There's no going wrong with orange blush

#4

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

#5

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

Highlighter can't be skipped

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

For a perfect Instagram selfie follow Alia Bhatt's unbeatable tips 

Unbeatable 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here