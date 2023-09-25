Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 25, 2023
Alia Bhatt’s morning skincare routine
Alia Bhatt's love for skincare is widely recognized, and she openly shares her skincare secrets
Love For Skincare
Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
She knows how to keep her skin healthy and clear and she gives bomb advice on the same
Bomb Advice
Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Here’s every detail about Alia Bhatt’s morning skincare that will blow your mind
Details
Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Alia said she always starts her day off at the gym and so she only cleanses her skin before her workout and takes a shower after breaking a sweat
Cleanser
Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Alia Bhatt prefers using a toning mist as part of her skincare routine. She specifically loves the Balancing Mist, which contains ceramides, a hero ingredient for the skin
Toner
Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
When it comes to applying serums, Alia usually layers on two of them before moisturizer
Serum
Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
The actress loves using a lightweight gel-based moisturizer during the day. If she's in extremely cold weather, she switches to a cream-based moisturizer. Alia applies 4 pumps of moisturizer and even extends it to her ears and neck
Moisturizer
Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
The most important step in her morning routine is SPF, and she adds a cute touch by drawing a huge smiley face in her palm with sunscreen and then applies it. She also said that when it comes to SPF, more is more, not less is more
Sunscreen
Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
The diva always uses lip balm and often opts for targeted lip treatments. She describes it as having a salted caramel flavour
Lip Balm
Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Take a cue from Alia Bhatt’s skincare routine because she is seriously onto some good skin habits
Jot down
Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.