Jiya Surana

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 25, 2023

Alia Bhatt’s morning skincare routine

Alia Bhatt's love for skincare is widely recognized, and she openly shares her skincare secrets

Love For Skincare

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram 

She knows how to keep her skin healthy and clear and she gives bomb advice on the same

Bomb Advice

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram 

Here’s every detail about Alia Bhatt’s morning skincare that will blow your mind

Details 

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram 

Alia said she always starts her day off at the gym and so she only cleanses her skin before her workout and takes a shower after breaking a sweat

Cleanser

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram 

Alia Bhatt prefers using a toning mist as part of her skincare routine. She specifically loves the Balancing Mist, which contains ceramides, a hero ingredient for the skin

Toner

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram 

When it comes to applying serums, Alia usually layers on two of them before moisturizer

Serum 

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram 

The actress loves using a lightweight gel-based moisturizer during the day. If she's in extremely cold weather, she switches to a cream-based moisturizer. Alia applies 4 pumps of moisturizer and even extends it to her ears and neck

Moisturizer

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram 

The most important step in her morning routine is SPF, and she adds a cute touch by drawing a huge smiley face in her palm with sunscreen and then applies it. She also said that when it comes to SPF, more is more, not less is more

Sunscreen

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram 

The diva always uses lip balm and often opts for targeted lip treatments. She describes it as having a salted caramel flavour

Lip Balm

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram 

Take a cue from Alia Bhatt’s skincare routine because she is seriously onto some good skin habits

Jot down

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram 

