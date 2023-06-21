Heading 3
Alia Bhatt's Neem Tulsi Pack
Alia Bhatt's revitalizing face mask combines neem, tulsi, and rose water, providing a radiant and flawless complexion when applied and rinsed after 20 minutes
Flawless Face with Neem and Tulsi Face Mask
Ideal for oily, acne-prone, or sensitive skin, this DIY cleanser involves boiling neem leaves, adding rose water, aloe vera, and tea tree oil
Nourishing Neem and Aloe Vera Cleanser
To make versatile neem oil, grind neem leaves with water, mix them with warmed coconut oil, and strain it after cooling. Apply for hair conditioning, massage, or as a body oil
Multipurpose Homemade Neem Oil
Neem possesses ayurvedic, pharmaceutical, and enriching properties, making it an essential ingredient for holistic wellness
Neem: The Universal Healer
Au Naturel Organic Vanity
Alia Bhatt's beauty regime embraces a minimal and natural approach, relying on organic and natural ingredients for her hair and skincare
Neem In Different Forms
Neem can be used in various forms, including oil, paste, powder, or juice. Its versatility allows it to be easily incorporated into DIY skincare and haircare recipes
It is necessary to consume at least 2-3 liters of water everyday. Dehydration can be reason of dark circles
Hydrate
Neem is not only beneficial for skincare but is also considered a staple ingredient found in every kitchen pantry. It's versatility and enriching properties make it a valuable addition to both beauty and wellness routines
Neem as a Kitchen Pantry Essential
Ayurvedic Properties
The ayurvedic and pharmaceutical properties of the Neem plant contributes to its effectiveness and promotes overall well-being
While neem and natural ingredients generally have no proven side effects, it is advisable to perform a quick patch test before using any DIY recipes. This ensures compatibility with individual skin and hair types
Natural Ingredients and Patch Testing
