Sugandha Srivastava

Lifestyle

JUNE 20, 2023

Alia Bhatt's Neem Tulsi Pack

Alia Bhatt's revitalizing face mask combines neem, tulsi, and rose water, providing a radiant and flawless complexion when applied and rinsed after 20 minutes

Flawless Face with Neem and Tulsi Face Mask

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

Ideal for oily, acne-prone, or sensitive skin, this DIY cleanser involves boiling neem leaves, adding rose water, aloe vera, and tea tree oil

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

Nourishing Neem and Aloe Vera Cleanser

To make versatile neem oil, grind neem leaves with water, mix them with warmed coconut oil, and strain it after cooling. Apply for hair conditioning, massage, or as a body oil

Multipurpose Homemade Neem Oil

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

Neem possesses ayurvedic, pharmaceutical, and enriching properties, making it an essential ingredient for holistic wellness

Neem: The Universal Healer

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

Au Naturel Organic Vanity

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

Alia Bhatt's beauty regime embraces a minimal and natural approach, relying on organic and natural ingredients for her hair and skincare

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

Neem In Different Forms

Neem can be used in various forms, including oil, paste, powder, or juice. Its versatility allows it to be easily incorporated into DIY skincare and haircare recipes

It is necessary to consume at least 2-3 liters of water everyday. Dehydration can be reason of dark circles

Hydrate

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

Neem is not only beneficial for skincare but is also considered a staple ingredient found in every kitchen pantry. It's versatility and enriching properties make it a valuable addition to both beauty and wellness routines

Neem as a Kitchen Pantry Essential

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

Ayurvedic Properties

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

The ayurvedic and pharmaceutical properties of the Neem plant contributes to its effectiveness and promotes overall well-being

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

While neem and natural ingredients generally have no proven side effects, it is advisable to perform a quick patch test before using any DIY recipes. This ensures compatibility with individual skin and hair types

Natural Ingredients and Patch Testing

