MAR 16, 2023

Alia Bhatt’s Skincare routine
In her recent YouTube video, she shared her skincare routine. She uses a gentle face cleanser and avoids those that makes her skin tight or dry
Cleanser
She uses a toning mist with is rich in Ceramides and called it the ‘hero ingredient’ as they help get rid of wrinkles and fine lines
Toning mist
She uses a peptide serum as it helps in keeping the skin hydrated and smooth
Serum
She uses a light moisturiser. unless the weather is very cold, then she goes for a heavy moisturiser. It helps in keeping her skin calm, soothing and hydrated
Moisturiser
Sunscreen
She does not step out without applying sunscreen. She uses a light sunscreen with SPF 50 and mentioned that a little amount of sunscreen is not enough
A peptide lip balm is what keeps her lips hydrated and soft
Lip Balm
Alia has struggled with acne all her life, to avoid picking them she used pimple patches which helped her a lot
Pimple Patches
Keeping your body hydrated is the most important step. Drinking enough water will keep the gut clean and hence keep the skin clean and glowing
Hydration
She washes her face with cold water to avoid puffiness in the morning
Cold Water
She uses a face roller in the morning to help the skin’s blood circulation and to remove water retention
Face Roller or Gua Sha
