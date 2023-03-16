Heading 3

Pakhi Jain

 Lifestyle

MAR 16, 2023

Alia Bhatt’s Skincare routine

In her recent YouTube video, she shared her skincare routine. She uses a gentle face cleanser and avoids those that makes her skin tight or dry

Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Cleanser

Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

She uses a toning mist with is rich in Ceramides and called it the ‘hero ingredient’ as they help get rid of wrinkles and fine lines

Toning mist

She uses a peptide serum as it helps in keeping the skin hydrated and smooth

Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Serum

She uses a light moisturiser. unless the weather is very cold, then she goes for a heavy moisturiser. It helps in keeping her skin calm, soothing and hydrated

Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Moisturiser 

Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Sunscreen

She does not step out without applying sunscreen. She uses a light sunscreen with SPF 50 and mentioned that a little amount of sunscreen is not enough

A peptide lip balm is what keeps her lips hydrated and soft 

Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Lip Balm

Alia has struggled with acne all her life, to avoid picking them she used pimple patches which helped her a lot

Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Pimple Patches 

Keeping your body hydrated is the most important step. Drinking enough water will keep the gut clean and hence keep the skin clean and glowing

Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Hydration

She washes her face with cold water to avoid puffiness in the morning

Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Cold Water

She uses a face roller in the morning to help the skin’s blood circulation and to remove water retention

Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram 

Face Roller or Gua Sha

