Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUly 05, 2023

Alia-Deepika: Celeb' monsoon haircare tips

Hair Care during monsoons is essential as they tend to get sticky, greasy and frizzy. Take a look at the celeb hair care tips

Haircare

Image: Pexels

The Diva makes her own DIY hair oil consisting of coconut oil, castor oil, olive oil with curry leaves and methi seeds

Image: Malaika Arora’s Instagram


Malaika Arora

The Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam star swears by virgin coconut oil and makes sure to get a hair spa once in a while

Aishwarya Rai

Image : Aishwarya Rai’s Instagram

The Jab Tak Hai Jaan star uses coconut oil before washing her hair and uses a hair mask made of coconut oil and amla powder

Anushka Sharma

Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

Hina Khan

Image : Hina Khan’s Instagram

The Bigg Boss fame star prefers using an onion hair oil to avoid hair thinning and follows a  healthy diet

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia

The Baahubali star uses a hair mask made by mixing onion juice and coconut oil

The Gully Boy star prefers using chemical-free shampoo to avoid hair breakage and natural ingredient helps in scalp nourishment

Alia Bhatt

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram 

The former Miss World uses yogurt and melon juice though now she has her hair care brand whose products she swears by

Image: Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram

Priyanka Chopra

Deepika Padukone

Image : Deepika Padukone’s Instagram

The Cocktail actress prefers using an ayurvedic oil to avoid hair damage and frizz

Image: Pexels

Avoid washing hair every day and use cold or lukewarm water instead of hot water

Tips

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here