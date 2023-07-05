Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUly 05, 2023
Alia-Deepika: Celeb' monsoon haircare tips
Hair Care during monsoons is essential as they tend to get sticky, greasy and frizzy. Take a look at the celeb hair care tips
Haircare
Image: Pexels
The Diva makes her own DIY hair oil consisting of coconut oil, castor oil, olive oil with curry leaves and methi seeds
Image: Malaika Arora’s Instagram
Malaika Arora
The Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam star swears by virgin coconut oil and makes sure to get a hair spa once in a while
Aishwarya Rai
Image : Aishwarya Rai’s Instagram
The Jab Tak Hai Jaan star uses coconut oil before washing her hair and uses a hair mask made of coconut oil and amla powder
Anushka Sharma
Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
Hina Khan
Image : Hina Khan’s Instagram
The Bigg Boss fame star prefers using an onion hair oil to avoid hair thinning and follows a healthy diet
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia
The Baahubali star uses a hair mask made by mixing onion juice and coconut oil
The Gully Boy star prefers using chemical-free shampoo to avoid hair breakage and natural ingredient helps in scalp nourishment
Alia Bhatt
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
The former Miss World uses yogurt and melon juice though now she has her hair care brand whose products she swears by
Image: Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram
Priyanka Chopra
Deepika Padukone
Image : Deepika Padukone’s Instagram
The Cocktail actress prefers using an ayurvedic oil to avoid hair damage and frizz
Image: Pexels
Avoid washing hair every day and use cold or lukewarm water instead of hot water
Tips
