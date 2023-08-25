Heading 3
Alia-Mrunal: Celebs DIY face mask
Image: Priyanka Chopra’s instagram
The actress’ DIY recipe consists of whole wheat flour, turmeric, lime juice, full-cream yogurt and rose water. Use this paste to exfoliate your skin and rinse it after 15-20 mins
Priyanka Chopra
Kareena’s face mask consists of 2 tbsp of sandalwood, 2 drops of vitamin E, a pinch of turmeric and milk. Once all the ingredients are mixed until a paste like consistency, apply and rinse it off after 20 minutes
Image: Kareena Kapoor’s instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan
The actress’ face mask is simple and consists of cinnamon powder, 1 tbsp of raw organic honey and lime juice. Apply the paste for 8-10 minutes and rinse
Image: Malaika Arora’s instagram
Malaika Arora
Alaya’s coffee face mask consists of 2 tsp ground coffee, 1.5 tsp sugar,1 tsp olive oil, 1 tsp honey and 1 tsp milk. Apply this mixture and let it sit for 20 minutes
Image: Alaya F’s instagram
Alaya F
Ananya Panday
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
The actress’ DIY face mask consists of 1 tsp yogurt, turmeric and honey. Apply the mixture onto the face and rinse after 15 minutes
Image: Athiya Shetty’s instagram
Athiya Shetty
Athiya's face mask has 2 tbsp homemade coconut milk, half a banana, 1 tsp honey, 2 tbsp, ¼ cup papaya. Mash all the ingredients together and apply. Rinse after 15-20 mins for healthy skin
The actress uses milk, honey, aloe vera gel and a few drops of essential oils for her DIY face mask
Madhuri Dixit
Image: Madhuri Dixit’s instagram
Alia Bhatt likes to use a multani mitti face pack as her go-to as it helps with oily and acne-prone skin
Alia Bhatt
Image: Alia Bhatt’s instagram
Sonam Kapoor
Image: Sonam Kapoor’s instagram
The actress likes to use coconut oil in her beauty regimen. She mainly uses it on her lips, eyebrows and eyelids
Image: Mrunal Thakur’s instagram
The actress' face mask is made with 1 tsp honey and turmeric. Mix the ingredients well and apply after rinsing your face with water. Leave it in for 20 mins and rinse with warm water
Mrunal Thakur
Image: Anushka Sharma’s instagram
