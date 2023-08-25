Heading 3

AUGUST 25, 2023

Alia-Mrunal: Celebs DIY face mask

Image: Priyanka Chopra’s instagram

The actress’ DIY recipe consists of whole wheat flour, turmeric, lime juice, full-cream yogurt and rose water. Use this paste to exfoliate your skin and rinse it after 15-20 mins

Priyanka Chopra

Kareena’s face mask consists of 2 tbsp of sandalwood, 2 drops of vitamin E, a pinch of turmeric and milk. Once all the ingredients are mixed until a paste like consistency, apply and rinse it off after 20 minutes

Image: Kareena Kapoor’s instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan 

The actress’ face mask is simple and consists of cinnamon powder, 1 tbsp of raw organic honey and lime juice. Apply the paste for 8-10 minutes and rinse

Image: Malaika Arora’s instagram

Malaika Arora

Alaya’s coffee face mask consists of 2 tsp ground coffee, 1.5 tsp sugar,1 tsp olive oil, 1 tsp honey and 1 tsp milk. Apply this mixture and let it sit for 20 minutes

Image: Alaya F’s instagram

Alaya F

Ananya Panday

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

The actress’ DIY face mask consists of 1 tsp yogurt, turmeric and honey. Apply the mixture onto the face and rinse after 15 minutes

Image: Athiya Shetty’s instagram

Athiya Shetty

Athiya's face mask has 2 tbsp homemade coconut milk, half a banana, 1 tsp honey, 2 tbsp, ¼ cup papaya. Mash all the ingredients together and apply. Rinse after 15-20 mins for healthy skin

The actress uses milk, honey, aloe vera gel and a few drops of essential oils for her DIY face mask

Madhuri Dixit

Image: Madhuri Dixit’s instagram

Alia Bhatt likes to use a multani mitti face pack as her go-to as it helps with oily and acne-prone skin

Alia Bhatt

Image:  Alia Bhatt’s instagram

Sonam Kapoor

Image: Sonam Kapoor’s instagram

The actress likes to use coconut oil in her beauty regimen. She mainly uses it on her lips, eyebrows and eyelids

Image: Mrunal Thakur’s instagram

The actress' face mask is made with 1 tsp honey and turmeric. Mix the ingredients well and apply after rinsing your face with water. Leave it in for 20 mins and rinse with warm water

Mrunal Thakur

Image: Anushka Sharma’s instagram

