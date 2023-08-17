Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
AUGUST 17, 2023
Alkaline water recipe for weight loss
Alkaline water contains sodium, calcium, magnesium and potassium. This helps maintain the pH balance of the stomach
Take a look at this simple Alkaline water recipe for weight loss
The ingredients required are: 1 litre water, 4-6 lemon juices, 10-12 mint leaves and some cucumber slices
Step 1 is to pour some water in a glass jar
Add some lemon and cucumber slices into the glass jar filled with water
Next, add some mint leaves, stir the mixture well and keep the jar closed
Let the water sit overnight, and make sure to consume it in the morning
When lemon is mixed with water it becomes alkaline with a pH well above 7
Alkaline water keeps you hydrated throughout the day
Alkaline water helps prevent weight gain
