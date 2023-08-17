Heading 3

Alkaline water recipe for weight loss

Alkaline water contains sodium, calcium, magnesium and potassium. This helps maintain the pH balance of the stomach

Take a look at this simple Alkaline water recipe for weight loss

The ingredients required are: 1 litre water, 4-6 lemon juices, 10-12 mint leaves and some cucumber slices

Step 1 is to pour some water in a glass jar

Add some lemon and cucumber slices into the glass jar filled with water

Next, add some mint leaves, stir the mixture well and keep the jar closed

Let the water sit overnight, and make sure to consume it in the morning

When lemon is mixed with water it becomes alkaline with a pH well above 7

Alkaline water keeps you hydrated throughout the day

Alkaline water helps prevent weight gain

