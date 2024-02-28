Heading 3
All About Bihari Cuisine
Bihari cuisine is influenced by the geographical diversity of the region, with influences from North Indian, East Indian, and Mughlai cuisines
Regional Influences
Bihari cuisine offers a rich variety of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes such as dal-bhaat and Champaran meat
Vegetarian and Non-Vegetarian
Staple ingredients include rice, wheat, lentils (dal), seasonal vegetables, mustard oil, and spices such as mustard seeds, cumin, and fenugreek
Staple Ingredients
One of the most famous dishes, litti chokha consists of roasted wheat balls filled with a spicy mixture of roasted gram flour and served with mashed potato and eggplant preparation
Litti Chokha
Sattu, a roasted gram flour, is a versatile ingredient used in various dishes like parathas, drinks, and snacks. It's highly nutritious and provides energy
Sattu
A popular street food, chana ghugni is made from dried yellow peas cooked with spices and served with tamarind chutney and chopped onions
Chana Ghugni
A simple yet flavorful dish made from mashed potatoes mixed with mustard oil, chopped onions, green chilies, and spices
Aloo Chokha
Known for their unique flavor and tenderness, Bihari kebabs are made from marinated meat cooked on skewers over charcoal
Bihari Kebabs
Use of Mustard Oil
Mustard oil is the preferred cooking medium in Bihari cuisine, adding a distinct flavor to the dishes
Bihari cuisine offers a variety of sweets and desserts, including the famous khaja, thekua, peda, anarsa and tilkut
Sweets and Desserts
