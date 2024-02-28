Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

FEBRUARY 28, 2024

All About Bihari Cuisine

Bihari cuisine is influenced by the geographical diversity of the region, with influences from North Indian, East Indian, and Mughlai cuisines

Regional Influences

Bihari cuisine offers a rich variety of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes such as dal-bhaat and Champaran meat

Vegetarian and Non-Vegetarian

Staple ingredients include rice, wheat, lentils (dal), seasonal vegetables, mustard oil, and spices such as mustard seeds, cumin, and fenugreek

 Staple Ingredients

One of the most famous dishes, litti chokha consists of roasted wheat balls filled with a spicy mixture of roasted gram flour and served with mashed potato and eggplant preparation

Litti Chokha

Sattu, a roasted gram flour, is a versatile ingredient used in various dishes like parathas, drinks, and snacks. It's highly nutritious and provides energy

Sattu

A popular street food, chana ghugni is made from dried yellow peas cooked with spices and served with tamarind chutney and chopped onions

Chana Ghugni

A simple yet flavorful dish made from mashed potatoes mixed with mustard oil, chopped onions, green chilies, and spices

 Aloo Chokha

Known for their unique flavor and tenderness, Bihari kebabs are made from marinated meat cooked on skewers over charcoal

Bihari Kebabs

Use of Mustard Oil

Mustard oil is the preferred cooking medium in Bihari cuisine, adding a distinct flavor to the dishes

Bihari cuisine offers a variety of sweets and desserts, including the famous khaja, thekua, peda, anarsa and tilkut

Sweets and Desserts

