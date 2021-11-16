Nov 16, 2021
All about KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty
Author: Akshat Sundrani
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty allegedly met through mutual friends, and rumours about their relationship had been floating ever since(source- KL Rahul Instagram)
Initial bond
The couple often post their priceless pictures on social media, which are adored by fans
Social Media(source- KL Rahul Instagram)
Suniel Shetty mentioned in one of his interviews that he supports whoever Athiya is dating, and feels she and KL Rahul look nice together
Daddy cool approves(Source- Athiya Shetty Instagram)
The bro code
Suniel Shetty's son, Ahan Shetty and KL Rahul share a close bond. Suniel posted a video of them running and captioned it as, ‘MY LOVE, MY STRENGTH.’(Source- Suniel Shetty Instagram)
The adorable pair frequently travels to exotic destinations. They spent the New Year's Eve of 2020 in Thailand together
Travel escapades(Source- Athiya Shetty Instagram)
Athiya is a one-of-a-kind support system for Rahul, as she often accompanies him on the field to cheer for him
Support system(Source- Athiya Shetty Instagram)
As evident in her pictures, Athiya enjoys wearing her beau's outfits and looks stunning in them
Clothing swap(Source- Athiya Shetty Instagram)
On the occasion of Athiya’s 29th birthday, Rahul made their relationship public as he captioned, 'Happy Birthday my (heart emoji)’
Made relationship public(source- KL Rahul Instagram)
