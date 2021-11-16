Nov 16, 2021

Love & Relationships

All about KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty

Author: Akshat Sundrani

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty allegedly met through mutual friends, and rumours about their relationship had been floating ever since

(source- KL Rahul Instagram)

Initial bond

The couple often post their priceless pictures on social media, which are adored by fans

Social Media

(source- KL Rahul Instagram)

Suniel Shetty mentioned in one of his interviews that he supports whoever Athiya is dating, and feels she and KL Rahul look nice together

Daddy cool approves

(Source- Athiya Shetty Instagram)

The bro code

Suniel Shetty's son, Ahan Shetty and KL Rahul share a close bond. Suniel posted  a video of them running and captioned it as, ‘MY LOVE, MY STRENGTH.’

(Source- Suniel Shetty Instagram)

The adorable pair frequently travels to exotic destinations. They spent the New Year's Eve of 2020 in Thailand together

Travel escapades

(Source- Athiya Shetty Instagram)

Athiya is a one-of-a-kind support system for Rahul, as she often accompanies him on the field to cheer for him

Support system

(Source- Athiya Shetty Instagram)

As evident in her pictures, Athiya enjoys wearing her beau's outfits and looks stunning in them

Clothing swap

(Source- Athiya Shetty Instagram)

On the occasion of Athiya’s 29th birthday, Rahul made their relationship public as he captioned, 'Happy Birthday my (heart emoji)’

Made relationship public

(source- KL Rahul Instagram)

thanks for reading
 Benefits of applying honey on your face

Click Here