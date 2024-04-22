Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Lifestyle

APRIL 22, 2024

All About Kojic Acid For Your Skin

Kojic Acid is derived naturally from fungi and sometimes from fermented food items and is preferred by dermatologists for various skin benefits 

What is it?

Image Source: pixabay

Kojic Acid can help reduce hyperpigmentation and brighten the tone of your skin; primarily, it’s a skin whitening and depigmenting agent 

Benefits

Image Source: pixabay

Kojic acid inhibits various skin issues because of its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and anti-proliferative properties. Therefore, it helps combat issues like photodamage and discoloration 

 Perks

Image Source: pixabay

Since Kojic acid helps in combating aging signs, it efficiently lightens the photodamage signs on the skin

Skin Lightening

Image Source: pixabay

It helps in curing acne-related issues and also lightens acne scars because of the anti-fungal and anti-inflammatory properties present in kojic acid 

Image Source: pixabay

 Acne

Because of its inherent cleansing properties, kojic acid soaps and body washes can help prevent deadly infections 

Cleanser

Image Source: pixabay

Kojic acids cure hyperpigmentation and even out skin tone for a balanced complexion 

Even Skin Tone

Image Source: pixabay

Combinations

Image Source: pixabay

Kojic acid is often mixed with other skincare ingredients such as Vitamin C, salicylic acid, or glycolic acids to create star products for skin-related issues 

Results

Image Source: pixabay

Applying kojic acid for reversing discoloration and sun spots can prove beneficial and show evident results within two weeks 

Visit your dermatologist so that they can help you choose the best possible kojic acid solution and its required dosage. If you still face any allergic reactions, stop using it immediately 

 Expert Advice

Image Source: pixabay

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here