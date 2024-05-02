Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Lifestyle

MAY 02, 2024

All About Lice Infestation And Its Removal

Lice infestation is a serious problem that children and even adults experience at different junctures of their life

 Alert!

Image Source:  Pexels

Lice can be caused by many reasons; the primary reason can be direct contact with a lice infected person and can also be caused by indirect contact for instance using the same pillow or rug 

How?

Image Source:  Pexels

Cleanliness Myth 

Image Source:  Pexels

Your scalp hygiene has nothing to do with lice infestation; they just need blood and hair strands to survive!

Lice removal treatment can involve chemicals which can be harmful for your hair health

 Treatment

Image Source:  Pexels

Using oils particularly coconut oil is the best cure as they are cheap, non toxic and an easy way to get rid of the blood sucking parasite

Image Source:  Pexels

 Oil-To-The-Rescue!

Massage your head with coconut oil and later use a fine-toothed comb to help loosen the grip of lice on your hair strands. Leave it overnight, comb again in the morning and wash 

 Head Massage

Image Source:  Pexels

This is a beneficial combination as lemon contains insecticidal properties that along with coconut oil help cure lice infestation 

Coconut Oil And Lemon

Image Source:  Pexels

 Coconut and Garlic Oil

Image Source:  Pexels

This deadly combo can treat lice in no time as garlic contains insect-repellent properties 

Coconut and Tea Tree Oil

Image Source:  Pexels

Studies have shown that tea tree oil can kill lice in 30 minutes; you need to take 2 to 3 teaspoons of coconut oil and add few drops of tea tree oil and apply it to your hair

Castor and Coconut oil can prove to be strong barriers on your scalp and help you get rid of lice infestation

 Coconut and Castor Oil

Image Source:  Pexels

If you are applying coconut oil or other mentioned ingredients for the first time, please don’t forget to do a patch test for prevention of any allergic reactions 

 Please Check 

Image Source:  Pexels

