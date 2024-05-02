Heading 3
All About Lice Infestation And Its Removal
Lice infestation is a serious problem that children and even adults experience at different junctures of their life
Lice can be caused by many reasons; the primary reason can be direct contact with a lice infected person and can also be caused by indirect contact for instance using the same pillow or rug
Your scalp hygiene has nothing to do with lice infestation; they just need blood and hair strands to survive!
Lice removal treatment can involve chemicals which can be harmful for your hair health
Using oils particularly coconut oil is the best cure as they are cheap, non toxic and an easy way to get rid of the blood sucking parasite
Massage your head with coconut oil and later use a fine-toothed comb to help loosen the grip of lice on your hair strands. Leave it overnight, comb again in the morning and wash
This is a beneficial combination as lemon contains insecticidal properties that along with coconut oil help cure lice infestation
This deadly combo can treat lice in no time as garlic contains insect-repellent properties
Studies have shown that tea tree oil can kill lice in 30 minutes; you need to take 2 to 3 teaspoons of coconut oil and add few drops of tea tree oil and apply it to your hair
Castor and Coconut oil can prove to be strong barriers on your scalp and help you get rid of lice infestation
If you are applying coconut oil or other mentioned ingredients for the first time, please don’t forget to do a patch test for prevention of any allergic reactions
