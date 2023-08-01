Heading 3

AUGUST 01, 2023

All about monogamous relationships   

Intimacy is not always physical. An intimate one-to-one emotional connection also brings people closer 

Intimacy 

Image: Pexels

Two partners are deeply involved in a relationship as they strive together for the betterment of their relationship 

Image: Pexels

 Concept 

With changing times, flings and casual dating might appeal to many. But several individuals seek deep connections even today 

Trends 

Image: Pexels

Trust, loyalty, and exclusivity can aid you in overcoming the uncertainties of contemporary romance 

Foundation 

Image: Pexels

The term monogamy has a Greek origin. ‘Monos’ stands for alone and ‘gamos’ represents marriage

 Definition 

Image: Pexels

Meaning 

Image: Pexels

Monogamy means being closely connected to an individual both physically and emotionally. The lack of emotional intimacy can place the monogamous relationship in precarity 

Image: Pexels

Communication 

If you wish to enter this relationship, you must communicate openly and honestly. Kindness and patience are also at the core 

It is natural to have expectations in any relationship. But it is essential to have clarity and set boundaries together 

 Expectations 

Image: Pexels

It might sound very old-school but having rules in a relationship are pivotal! You set these rules so that your relationship runs smoothly 

Rules 

Image: Pexels

Growth

Image: Pexels

In a monogamous relationship, people grow together. Their preferences and ways of expression might change over time. Remember to communicate and put efforts into keeping the spark alive 

