Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
AUGUST 01, 2023
All about monogamous relationships
Intimacy is not always physical. An intimate one-to-one emotional connection also brings people closer
Intimacy
Two partners are deeply involved in a relationship as they strive together for the betterment of their relationship
Concept
With changing times, flings and casual dating might appeal to many. But several individuals seek deep connections even today
Trends
Trust, loyalty, and exclusivity can aid you in overcoming the uncertainties of contemporary romance
Foundation
The term monogamy has a Greek origin. ‘Monos’ stands for alone and ‘gamos’ represents marriage
Definition
Meaning
Monogamy means being closely connected to an individual both physically and emotionally. The lack of emotional intimacy can place the monogamous relationship in precarity
Communication
If you wish to enter this relationship, you must communicate openly and honestly. Kindness and patience are also at the core
It is natural to have expectations in any relationship. But it is essential to have clarity and set boundaries together
Expectations
It might sound very old-school but having rules in a relationship are pivotal! You set these rules so that your relationship runs smoothly
Rules
Growth
In a monogamous relationship, people grow together. Their preferences and ways of expression might change over time. Remember to communicate and put efforts into keeping the spark alive
