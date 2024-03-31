Heading 3

Aditi Singh

March 31, 2024

All About Nagaland Cuisine

Nagaland cuisine is influenced by the indigenous Naga tribes as well as neighboring regions like Assam, Manipur, and Myanmar

Diverse Influences

Rice is a staple food in Nagaland and is often consumed with various meat, fish, and vegetable dishes

Rice

Smoking meat is a traditional preservation method in Nagaland, and smoked pork is a popular delicacy often cooked with bamboo shoots and chili

Smoked Meat

Bamboo shoots are widely used in Naga cuisine and are often fermented or cooked with meat and chili to create flavorful dishes

Bamboo Shoots

Axone, a fermented soybean product, is a key ingredient in many Naga dishes, adding a unique umami flavor

Axone (Fermented Soybeans)

Naga cuisine features a variety of chutneys made from ingredients like dried fish, fermented soybeans, and chili peppers

Chutneys

Spices like king chili, ginger, garlic, and Sichuan pepper are commonly used to add flavor and heat to Naga dishes

Spices

Indigenous herbs like cilantro, garlic chives, and perilla leaves are used to enhance the aroma and taste of Naga cuisine

Local Herbs

Fermentation

Fermentation is a prevalent technique in Naga cooking, used not only for axone but also for various pickles, sauces, and beverages

Apart from food, Naga cuisine includes traditional beverages like rice beer (zu) and various herbal infusions

Local Beverages

