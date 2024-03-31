Heading 3
All About Nagaland Cuisine
Nagaland cuisine is influenced by the indigenous Naga tribes as well as neighboring regions like Assam, Manipur, and Myanmar
Diverse Influences
Rice is a staple food in Nagaland and is often consumed with various meat, fish, and vegetable dishes
Rice
Smoking meat is a traditional preservation method in Nagaland, and smoked pork is a popular delicacy often cooked with bamboo shoots and chili
Smoked Meat
Bamboo shoots are widely used in Naga cuisine and are often fermented or cooked with meat and chili to create flavorful dishes
Bamboo Shoots
Axone, a fermented soybean product, is a key ingredient in many Naga dishes, adding a unique umami flavor
Axone (Fermented Soybeans)
Naga cuisine features a variety of chutneys made from ingredients like dried fish, fermented soybeans, and chili peppers
Chutneys
Spices like king chili, ginger, garlic, and Sichuan pepper are commonly used to add flavor and heat to Naga dishes
Spices
Indigenous herbs like cilantro, garlic chives, and perilla leaves are used to enhance the aroma and taste of Naga cuisine
Local Herbs
Fermentation
Fermentation is a prevalent technique in Naga cooking, used not only for axone but also for various pickles, sauces, and beverages
Apart from food, Naga cuisine includes traditional beverages like rice beer (zu) and various herbal infusions
Local Beverages
