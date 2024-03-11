Heading 3
Aditi Singh
March 11, 2024
All about Nepali Cuisine
Rice, lentils, and vegetables form the base of Nepali meals
Staple Foods
The national dish, consisting of lentil soup (dal) and rice (bhat), often served with vegetables, pickles, and sometimes meat
Dal Bhat
Steamed or fried dumplings filled with meat or vegetables, served with a spicy dipping sauce
Momos
A traditional crispy, ring-shaped rice flour bread, often enjoyed as a snack or during festivals
Sel Roti
Spicy pickles made from various fruits and vegetables, adding tanginess and flavor to meals
Achar
Vegetable dishes cooked with spices, herbs, and sometimes meat or dairy products
Tarkari
Fermented leafy green vegetables, a popular side dish with rice and dal
Gundruk
In some regions, yak meat is a speciality, often used in stews and curries
Yak Meat
Newari Cuisine
Unique to the Newar community, it includes dishes like bara (black lentil patties), chatamari (Nepali pizza), and various meat delicacies
Very similar to India, commonly used spices include cumin, coriander, turmeric, ginger, garlic, and chili, adding depth and flavor to Nepali dishes
Spices
