Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

March 11, 2024

All about Nepali Cuisine

Rice, lentils, and vegetables form the base of Nepali meals

Staple Foods

The national dish, consisting of lentil soup (dal) and rice (bhat), often served with vegetables, pickles, and sometimes meat

 Dal Bhat

Steamed or fried dumplings filled with meat or vegetables, served with a spicy dipping sauce

Momos

 A traditional crispy, ring-shaped rice flour bread, often enjoyed as a snack or during festivals

Sel Roti

Spicy pickles made from various fruits and vegetables, adding tanginess and flavor to meals

Achar

Vegetable dishes cooked with spices, herbs, and sometimes meat or dairy products

Tarkari

Fermented leafy green vegetables, a popular side dish with rice and dal

Gundruk

In some regions, yak meat is a speciality, often used in stews and curries

Yak Meat

Newari Cuisine

Unique to the Newar community, it includes dishes like bara (black lentil patties), chatamari (Nepali pizza), and various meat delicacies

Very similar to India, commonly used spices include cumin, coriander, turmeric, ginger, garlic, and chili, adding depth and flavor to Nepali dishes

Spices

