Aditi Singh
lifestyle
March 05, 2024
All About Portuguese Cuisine
Portugal's national dish, made with salted cod, is prepared in various ways, such as grilled, baked, or in stews
Bacalhau
With a long coastline, Portugal offers a wide array of seafood dishes, including grilled sardines, seafood rice, and cataplana (seafood stew)
Seafood
A traditional soup made with potatoes, collard greens, onions, and sometimes chorizo, seasoned with olive oil
Caldo Verde
Iconic Portuguese custard tarts with a flaky pastry crust filled with creamy custard, often dusted with cinnamon
Pastéis de Nata
A hearty bean stew made with different meats like pork sausage simmered with beans and spices
Feijoada
A hearty sandwich originating from Porto, typically made with layers of bread, smoked sausage, steak, and melted cheese, smothered in a tomato and beer sauce
Francesinha
A flavorful seafood rice dish cooked with rice and shellfish and often seasoned with garlic, onions, tomatoes, and herbs
Arroz de Marisco
A type of sausage originating from Portugal, typically made with a mixture of meats, bread, and spices, often served grilled or fried
Alheira
Portuguese Wine
Portugal is known for its wine production, including port wine from the Douro Valley, as well as vinho verde, a light, young wine
Portugal boasts a variety of sweet treats, including arroz doce (rice pudding), bolo de bolacha (cookie cake), and queijadas (cheese tarts)
Desserts
