Nikita Vishwakarma
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 12, 2024
All-season flowering plants for your home
These charming plants produce clusters of small, colorful flowers throughout the year and are relatively easy to care for indoors
African Violet (Saintpaulia)
Image: Pexels
With its elegant white blooms, the peace lily is a popular choice for indoor gardens. It blooms consistently and thrives in low light conditions
Peace Lily (Spathiphyllum)
Image: Pexels
Geraniums are known for their vibrant flowers and aromatic foliage. They bloom profusely in various colors and are suitable for both indoor and outdoor cultivation
Geranium (Pelargonium)
Image: Pexels
Begonias come in a wide range of colors and varieties, offering continuous blooms throughout the year when grown indoors. They prefer indirect light and moderate humidity
Begonia
Image: Pexels
Orchids are prized for their exquisite flowers and come in numerous varieties. With proper care, many orchids can bloom year-round indoors, adding elegance to your home
Orchids
Image: Pexels
Despite its name, the Christmas cactus can bloom multiple times a year, producing stunning flowers in shades of pink, red, white, or purple. It requires bright, indirect light to thrive indoors
Christmas Cactus (Schlumbergera)
Image: Pexels
Kalanchoes are succulent plants that produce clusters of vibrant flowers in various colors. They are relatively easy to care for and can bloom repeatedly throughout the year
Kalanchoe
Image: Pexels
Fragrant and delicate, jasmine plants produce clusters of white flowers that bloom year-round when grown indoors. They require bright light and regular watering to flourish
Jasmine
Image: Pexels
This succulent plant blooms almost continuously, producing small clusters of colorful flowers amidst its thorny stems. It's easy to care for and can tolerate dry indoor conditions
Crown of Thorns (Euphorbia milii)
Image: Pexels
Bromeliads feature striking foliage and unique, long-lasting flowers. They are well-suited for indoor cultivation and can bloom repeatedly throughout the year with proper care
Bromeliads
Image: Pexels
