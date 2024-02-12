Heading 3

FEBRUARY 12, 2024

All-season flowering plants for your home

These charming plants produce clusters of small, colorful flowers throughout the year and are relatively easy to care for indoors

African Violet (Saintpaulia)

Image: Pexels

With its elegant white blooms, the peace lily is a popular choice for indoor gardens. It blooms consistently and thrives in low light conditions

Peace Lily (Spathiphyllum) 

Image: Pexels

Geraniums are known for their vibrant flowers and aromatic foliage. They bloom profusely in various colors and are suitable for both indoor and outdoor cultivation

Geranium (Pelargonium) 

Image: Pexels

Begonias come in a wide range of colors and varieties, offering continuous blooms throughout the year when grown indoors. They prefer indirect light and moderate humidity

Begonia

Image: Pexels

Orchids are prized for their exquisite flowers and come in numerous varieties. With proper care, many orchids can bloom year-round indoors, adding elegance to your home

Orchids

Image: Pexels

Despite its name, the Christmas cactus can bloom multiple times a year, producing stunning flowers in shades of pink, red, white, or purple. It requires bright, indirect light to thrive indoors

Christmas Cactus (Schlumbergera) 

Image: Pexels

 Kalanchoes are succulent plants that produce clusters of vibrant flowers in various colors. They are relatively easy to care for and can bloom repeatedly throughout the year

Kalanchoe

Image: Pexels

Fragrant and delicate, jasmine plants produce clusters of white flowers that bloom year-round when grown indoors. They require bright light and regular watering to flourish

Jasmine

Image: Pexels

This succulent plant blooms almost continuously, producing small clusters of colorful flowers amidst its thorny stems. It's easy to care for and can tolerate dry indoor conditions

 Crown of Thorns (Euphorbia milii) 

Image: Pexels

Bromeliads feature striking foliage and unique, long-lasting flowers. They are well-suited for indoor cultivation and can bloom repeatedly throughout the year with proper care

Bromeliads

Image: Pexels
 

